The BroadCast | Following Hard-Working Summer, Fultz's Outlook Bright

Perhaps no member of the 76ers roster - or few other players in the NBA, for that matter - will be entering the new season with the same type of intrigue as that which will surround Markelle Fultz. And following an encouraging pre-season, Fultz both seems and sounds like he’s in a good place.

On our latest episode of The BroadCast, listen to an extensive feature on Fultz, and his outlook for the year ahead. Plus, hear from Celtics.com reporter Marc D’amico, who previews the Sixers' season-opening match-up with the Boston Celtics.

To listen to the complete podcast, click below.

