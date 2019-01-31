Examining Defensive Progress

One of the 76ers’ top priorities in recent seasons?

Defense, long a primary focal points during Brett Brown's coaching tenure.

Recently, with new personnel continuing to get more and more acclimated to the team’s system, things seem to be rounding into form on the defensive side of the floor.

Over the past two weeks, a stretch during which the Sixers have gone 5-2 against difficult competition, their defensive rating has been a stellar 106.6 - good for third overall in the NBA.

The mark is roughly a point and half lower than the club’s defensive rating prior to this period.

“Guys are just getting a little bit more comfortable,” said assistant coach Billy Lange. “Now, I really think it is we need them to lock into every possession. We are not there yet, but we’re trending in a good way, as the numbers bear out.”

A member of the Sixers’ staff dating back to Brown’s first season, Lange spent the past few years overseeing the team’s offense. When former assistant Lloyd Pierce was hired by the Atlanta Hawks last summer, Lange took over the role of defensive coordinator.

Along with fellow assistant John Bryant, and senior director of analytics and strategy Sergei Oliva, Lange devoted the bulk of his off-season to doing a league-wide defensive deep dive. The studies yielded a two-pronged to-do list:

1). Craft a defense that suits the strengths of Joel Embiid, the Sixers’ defensive superstar.

2). Figure out how to best deploy Embiid against 5-out offensive sets, which in the post-season become increasingly the preference of elite teams.

“These things took some time, but they’re [heading] in a good way right now,” Lange said.

To hear more of Lange’s thoughts on the Sixers’ defense, and his views on the state of the team in general, check the latest episode of our podcast.

A few excerpts from the interview can be found below.

The start of the Lakers’ game was outrageous - aggressive defense, scoring off misses. What stood out to you?

“We’re going through a little collision right now, particularly on the defensive end meaning this: you cannot win in the spring and summertime if you do not play solid possessions valuing each detail, because [in the playoffs] the offenses are not going to turn the basketball over. They’re just not going to do that. That’s why they’re in the playoffs. However, because of Jimmy [Butler], because of Joel [Embiid] and who he is, and Ben [Simmons] and who he is, and T.J. [McConnell] and he is, we have this element, this explosive element that we probably have not had here where we’re able to jump on people. So now, we have to find a way to balance that. This is what I think Golden State has done a great job of - they gamble a lot. They’re in the passing lanes, they leave an assignment to go randomly double the ball, and they all rotate and play off each other. But then, when they have to play Cleveland, or LeBron [James], or they have to go against Boston and they have to just lock in and be solid - just protect the basket and get a key stop - they’re able to find that balance. We’re going to have to find that moving forward, but it’s pretty cool that we’re adding this other element right now.”

Walk us through the coaching approach you guys have taken defensively this season.

“I think too much has been made of these tweaks, because really, they were things that we did last year, we just didn’t make them staples. We made them as if they were adjustments, or we made them based on an opponent, or an opponent’s playoff series, or losing a game. So, everything that we’ve added or emphasized are all things that were in last season. We just studied during the summer and said, it’s not about 2017-18 anymore. It’s really about, if we believe we’re this good, how are we going to be good in 2019 to 2022, 2023, and beyond?”

A month into the season, you get a four-time All-League defender, four-time All-Star in Jimmy Butler. What are some of the things of his defensive game that you appreciate?

“What Jimmy brings is, he brings this reputation, and he is good in small space toughness. He’s got like a football, like a soccer fullback’s body, and he’s able to get underneath people, and it gives the team a lot of confidence.”

You were put in charge of the defense this summer. How did that affect your off-season preparation?

“When Coach puts someone in charge of something, really what he’s saying is, ‘I need you to be the most intimate person with this area during the season.’ At the end of the day, it’s Coach’s offense and Coach’s defense, but he doesn’t have the time after every game to dig into every possession. Some games, he’s like, ‘I need to look at all our after timeouts;’ or, ‘I need to watch the last four minutes;’ or, ‘Today I’m watching all the opponent’s makes;’ or, ‘Billy, give me all the transition defense.’ And what he’s counting on is, do I have intimate knowledge of the defense? So that’s what it means to be in charge. So now, go back to your question on the offseason. I studied every playoff game for the last two seasons. I had to see where are things trending? How did Utah play pick-and-roll against James Harden? Why is Boston so good against the 3-point shot? Why was Golden State’s defense last year—I think only, I say only maybe finished nine, 10 or 11 in regular season rating, but they were amazing in the playoffs? What makes these teams good? That was the study.”

Everyone talks about team chemistry with players, but there has to be something with chemistry with a coaching staff too, right?

“I miss my relationship with Lloyd more than anything. We just had a funny way of making each other laugh, both doing it in different ways, and we knew how to help Brett. We knew what type of mood he needed us to set, and who was going to be the good cop and the bad cop, and how would we support each other in our different roles. This season’s been great too. And it starts with this—Brett brings great people. It’ll take time to learn each other’s rhythms and how to give each other space, and who will allow who in whose lane, and how do we play off each other, and how do we help Coach? That’s the main thing, how does this group together help Coach? But, when you have great people, man, these things come together. And this has been a great staff—a really, really, good staff.”

