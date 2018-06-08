CHICAGO - MAY 15: NBA Deputy Commissioner, Mark Tatum awards the Philadelphia 76ers the number ten pick in the 2018 NBA Draft during the 2018 NBA Draft Lottery at the Palmer House Hotel on May 15, 2018 in Chicago Illinois.
Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

The BroadCast | Check out Draft Pods!

by Brian Seltzer
Sixers.com Reporter
Posted: Jun 08, 2018

From now until the annual NBA Draft, The BroadCast will taking a closer look at the prospects poised to make up this year's rookie pool, and how the 76ers might go about using their six picks - nos. 10, 26, 38, 39, 56, and 60. 

Catch up on past draft pod episodes below, and to make sure you don't miss any coverage moving forward, be sure to subscribe to our feed via any of the following platforms:

iTunes

Google Play

Stitcher

SoundCloud

May 23rd, 2018: Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo

May 31st, 2018: BallinEurope.com's Emmet Ryan

June 5th, 2018: ESPN's Joe Lunardi

June 8th, 2018: The Athletic's Brendan Quinn

Tags
76ers

Related Content

76ers