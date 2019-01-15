Brewer Signing Brings Veteran Defensive Presence

As the 76ers have rounded the halfway turn of the season, Brett Brown has been transparent with recent assessments of the team.

At 28-16, and holding down fourth place in a competitive Eastern Conference race, the sixth-year head coach believes his group, generally speaking, is in a good place.

He also knows the Sixers can be better, and, in all likelihood, will need to be in order to get where they want to go this spring.

A specific spot where Brown sees room for growth?

Defense, long his primary area of concern.

To this end, the addition of Corey Brewer to the Sixers’ roster could very well help. The club came to terms Tuesdaywith the veteran free agent on a 10-day contract, which goes into effect immediately.

“Corey’s defensive ability and veteran presence stood out to us,” said Sixers’ General Manager Elton Brand. “We think he will help us in the games ahead and be a good addition to our locker room.”

“The standards and qualities that Elton and I talked about was one, just character,” Brown said. “A really close second was can he guard? We think at times we need help on perimeter defense. And third iscan he make a shot?”

Some thoughts from Brett Brown on Corey Brewer. pic.twitter.com/zSYF8dyHzt — brianseltzer (@brianseltzer) January 15, 2019

Brewer, who worked out for the Sixers Monday in Camden, checked all those boxes.

The 32-year old has yet to see action in the NBA this season. He previously appeared in a game last April in the playoffs, as a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Sixers will be Brewer’s seventh team. He said he’s looking to play for a winner.

“There’s a lot of talent over here, a lot of talent,” Brewer said Tuesday, shortly after putting pen to paper. “I feel like I can still play, I still play hard. I can still help a really good team.”

Throughout his career, now in its 12th year, Brewer has established himself as a durable, sound defender.

From 2011 through 2013, he served a two-year stint with the Denver Nuggets, where he was teammates with Wilson Chandler.

“What stands out the most is he’s just a fun guy to be around,” Chandler said. “He knows how to win, lightens the mood, and a great all around guy, very caring. I had some good years with him.

Raised on the Tennessee - Kentucky border, Brewer was part of two NCAA championship runs with the University of Florida. He was drafted seventh overall in 2007, ironically enough, by Minnesota, and later won a title with the Dallas Mavericks in 2011.

During his second go-round with the Timberwolves in 2013-14, Brewer ranked fourth in the NBA in steals (151), and sixth in steals per game (1.9). Four times in his career he’s played all 82 games of the regular season.