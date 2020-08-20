Boston Wins Game 2

Snapshot:

Despite a strong start, the 76ers lost to the Boston Celtics, 128-101, in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals. Boston now leads the series, 2-0.

After scoring 26 points and 16 rebounds in Game 1, Joel Embiid added 34 points and 10 rebounds in Game 2.

The Sixers led by as many as 14 in the first quarter, but Boston took the advantage in the second frame, and never looked back.

Embiid’s night wasn’t enough to overcome the Celtics’ three-pronged attack of Jayson Tatum (33 pts, 5 reb, 5 ast), Jaylen Brown (20 pts, 5 reb), and Kemba Walker (22 pts, 4 reb, 2 ast).

Behind Tatum's 8-for-12 showing from the perimeter, Boston knocked down 19 threes on Wednesday. The Sixers hit only five 3-pointers.

Key Contributors:

Joel Embiid

Embiid finished with a game-high 34 points, along with 10 rebounds, three assists, and a block. He went 11-for-21 from the field, and hit 12 of his 13 foul shots.

Josh Richardson

Richardson tallied 18 points, three rebounds, and three assists. He shot 6-for-12 from the floor, including two threes, and was a perfect 4-for-4 from the stripe.

Shake Milton

In just his second playoff appearance, Milton scored 14 points, grabbed three rebounds, and shared four assists. He hit five of his eight shot attempts.

X-Factor:

After the Sixers’ strong first quarter, the Celtics’ momentum began in the second quarter and didn’t let up. Enes Kanter’s rebounding in relief of Daniel Theis helped Boston turn that corner, as Kanter went on to lead the Celtics in rebounds (9).

Quote to Note:

Brett Brown believes his team can still turn its momentum around:

“I do believe that the locker room feels they have a hell of a lot more to give.”

Up Next:

Game 3 tips Friday at 6:30 p.m. ET.