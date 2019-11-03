Big Win in Portland: How They Saw It

What a night a night it was in Portland, as the 76ers (5-0) notched a 129-128 victory.

Overcoming a 21-point deficit took gritty performances from Al Horford and Tobias Harris, late game heroics from Furkan Korkmaz and Ben Simmons, and a whole lot of heart.

Here’s how it all ended:

Here’s how the man of the hour saw it:

“I don’t know how to feel, how to act. It was the biggest shot in my career. I was wide open, I just let it fly, and I made it,” Korkmaz said.

“It’s incredible. It’s like a dream,” he said.

Ben Simmons (18 pts, 11 reb, 8 ast, 2 stl), who made the inbounds pass, felt proud of his teammate:

“I trusted Furk to make that shot. He works hard every day. He’s a great competitor and a great player. I trusted all my teammates to make shots.

“I’m not surprised, I’m just happy.”

But in order to be in position to pull off the win, the Sixers overcame its largest deficit of the season - on the road, and shorthanded.

“It’s an emerging resilience,” Brown said of his team postgame. “It is a growing disposition where they believe that if they defend, they have a chance.”

And defend they did.

“In the fourth period, a few things happened. We started getting very aggressive with pick-and-roll defense, and we didn’t, in the second half, turn the ball over,” Brown said.

In that fourth frame, the Sixers out-rebounded the Blazers, 12-4. They pocketed four steals and forced five turnovers in the period. Earlier in the week, the team staged a similar comeback, clawing out of a 13-point hole on the road in Atlanta.

“It’s born out of our defense, it’s born out of them believing they can claw back from a few deficits that they have been in,” Brown said.

Simmons played an integral role in the comeback, making two clutch free throws with nine seconds remaining that would give the Sixers their first lead of the night. It was a moment that Simmons embraced:

“I love that feeling. I love being able to step up and know I’ve got to make shots.”

Brett Brown was happy with what he saw:

“I’m just so proud of [Ben]. For him to walk up in that environment and make two free throws — he deserves that. The confidence that he feels walking into that environment is a byproduct of the work that he put in.”

Raul Neto (4 pts, 2 reb, 2 ast, 1 stl) got major props postgame for the instant energy he brought to the second unit in the third quarter.

“I thought Raul Neto came in and was exceptional. Really helped change the game. He should be recognized for that,” Brown said.

In the absence of Joel Embiid, Al Horford (25 pts, 5 reb, 7 ast, 2 blk) played a starring role in the comeback, setting a perfect screen on Damian Lillard to leave Korkmaz wide open in the corner. It was a moment that Josh Richardson (17 pts, 4 reb, 6 ast) saw clearly:

“I saw Al set a great screen on his man, and pretty much wiped him out of the play. Furk caught it, he was prepared to shoot it, and it was crazy. He knocked it down.”

“He’s smart. Al’s a veteran’s vet. You can’t really ask for a better leader for a team. He’s always levelheaded, he’s fired up when he needs to be, but normally he just keeps it to a tone that everybody can relate to. He does the little things, he’s vocal, he makes good plays, he’s been great.”

Now, with five straight wins, including three on the road, the Sixers have quite the foundation to build upon.

Just take it from Simmons: