Big Finish, Big Win

Snapshot:

The moment called for a big finish, and the 76ers (27-16) delivered.

Looking to get back on track back on their home floor, the Sixers rose to the occasion, fighting their way to a hard-earned 117-106 victory over the Brooklyn Nets (18-22).

In an Atlantic Division battle that featured 12 lead changes and 10 ties, the Sixers clamped down to outscore Brooklyn, 31-16, in Wednesday's decisive final quarter at The Center.

Tobias Harris netted 11 of his game-high 34 points in the frame. Nine of those points came in the last 2:20 of regulation, a stretch that began with him burying a leaning desperation 3-pointer as the shot clock expired.

The clutch basket gave the Sixers a 109-104 lead, and was part of a 15-3 game-ending surge.

Harris also added 10 rebounds for his seventh double-double of the season.

The Sixers trailed by as many as seven points in the third period, but converted 10 of 19 shots overall and 4 of 9 3-point attempts to close things out in the fourth.

Ben Simmons supplied 20 points (9-13 fg), 11 assists, and six rebounds, while Josh Richardson (15 pts), Furkan Korkmaz (15 pts), and Al Horford (14 pts, 8 reb, 6 ast) also finished in double-figures.

Things Changed When…

...Furkan Korkmaz went into "bomber" mode early in Wednesday's fourth quarter.

Moments after Norvel Pelle energized The Center's sold out crowd with an alley-oop dunk and block on back-to-back possessions, Korkmaz buried a pair of 3-pointers in the span of 30 seconds.

The timely connections vaulted the Sixers in front, 94-92, marking the club's first lead since the last minute of the opening period.

Worth Noting:

• Al Horford was the epitome of a poised, patient veteran in Wednesday's victory. He began the evening 2-for-11 from the field, only to close the contest with seven points in the fourth.

• Tobias Harris matched a career-high streak by registering a double-double for a third game in a row.

• In his fourth career start, Matisse Thybulle posted five points and a career-best four blocks, all while playing solid defense on All-Star Kyrie Irving.

@Sixers Social:

Good win, good night.





Up Next:

Before setting out on the road for three straight outings against division opponents, the 76ers host the Chicago Bulls Friday at The Center.