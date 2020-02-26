Beginning a Back-to-Back

After a big win at home, the 76ers (36-22) will look to keep momentum rolling while visiting the Cavaliers (16-41) Wednesday.

Facing Cleveland for the fourth and final time this season, the Sixers will seek a regular season series sweep.

In the most recent meeting between the teams on Dec. 7, the Sixers notched a lopsided 141-94 victory at home.

In the Sixers’ first win on Nov. 12, Joel Embiid scored 27 points. Then, less than a week later, Tobias Harris recorded 27 points of his own in a road game against the Cavs on Nov. 17.

Now, having won five of their last six, the Sixers will look to take home a road win on the first night of a back-to-back before hosting the Knicks Thursday.

The visit to Cleveland follows Embiid’s career-high 49-point performance in the Sixers’ 129-112 win over Atlanta on Monday.

A career night for @JoelEmbiid. 49 PTS | 14 REB pic.twitter.com/6u9qaz6rCK — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) February 25, 2020

In the absence of Ben Simmons (back), Brett Brown applauded Embiid’s intensity.

“With the news of Ben not being there, it’s clear to [Joel] that he’s gotta come out,” Brown said postgame. “He’s gotta play like he did tonight… His mentality is what most impressed me.”

Joel Embiid's last two home games: 88 points

32-34 free throws

30 rebounds Numbers you can win with. — brianseltzer (@brianseltzer) February 25, 2020

Tobias Harris added 25 points n the win, and credited his team’s collective determination on both ends of the floor.

“I thought from the opening tip our energy was good. Just the way that we were pulling for one another, defensively,” Harris said. “It was kind of a good combination of making shots, at the same time having a good pop to our offense.”

Following the Sixers’ back-to-back with Cleveland and New York, the team will head to the West Coast for its final four-game road trip of the season, visiting the Clippers, Lakers, Kings, and Warriors.

Wednesday’s contest tips at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

After dropping six straight, the Cavs have won three of their last four outings, including an overtime win over Miami Monday in Cleveland.

Kevin Porter Jr. exploded off the bench in that contest, scoring 30 points, along with eight rebounds and three assists.

In his second NBA season, Collin Sexton leads the Cavs in scoring, averaging 19.7 points per game. Kevin Love has averaged 17.5 points and 9.7 rebounds per game.

Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia / MyTeams App

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic