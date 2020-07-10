On the Beat | 76ers Enter the Bubble

Bubble Life Begins

We are officially one step closer to basketball, as the 76ers have touched down in Orlando and entered the NBA's bubble.

Arriving at Walt Disney World Resorts Thursday evening, the Sixers began the quarantine phase at the Grand Floridian Hotel.

The bubble environment is expected to give the Sixers plenty of time to bond with one another, as well as with their friends around the league.

Prior to the team’s departure, Ben Simmons voiced his appreciation for league-wide veteran leadership.

“I trust the NBA, and those older vets, like LeBron and CP3, who are ready to go down there. Personally, for me, I want to get out there and play. I feel like it’s my responsibility to go down there and represent Philadelphia in the highest way I can.”

The Sixers will reunite on the court Saturday for the first time in exactly four months, as they're scheduled to hold their first official practice in Orlando.

The team’s first exhibition game will be on July 24, when they face the Memphis Grizzlies.

Bubble Packing List

Within hours of the Sixers' arrival, Simmons’ gaming setup was ready for action.

Norvel Pelle had similar plans.

“I’m keeping it really simple. I don’t need extras - but I am going to bring an Xbox and a PlayStation, to switch off and all that. IPads, all that stuff.”

Furkan Korkmaz said he wishes he could bring 10 suitcases, but that he would do his best to consolidate.

“It’s going to be two or three months of training camp. I’m trying to bring a lot of shorts, T-shirts, tees, tanks. A couple of shoes, maybe some flip-flops. But that’s basically it - summertime workouts. I will try to bring my books, I don’t think I’ll take my PlayStation, I haven’t decided yet. We will try to stay active in the rooms too, so maybe a couple dumbbells, some foam rollers, that’s it.”

Check back into sixers.com for more on the 76ers’ lives inside the bubble.