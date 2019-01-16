Barkley to Make Cameo Appearance on The Goldbergs

Former 76ers Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley is set to make a cameo appearance on the upcoming “Pina Colada Song” episode of The Goldbergs, airing nationally on ABC-TV this Wednesday, January 16th at 8 p.m. ET.

Playing substitute gym teacher Neelo Greene, Barkley auditions to replace Coach Rick Mellor (Bryan Callen), who announces to his class that he is leaving the school during the state-mandated mile.

In the episode, upon meeting his students, Barkley sets an aggressive tone, just like he did as an All-Star with the Sixers, blocking and rejecting students driving to the lane during lay-up drills.

He tells the students in his first class, “In my gym, we’ve got two rules. Number one, we NEVER give up. Number two, aliens are real and they walk among us.”

The Goldbergs is based on Adam F. Goldberg’s experiences growing up in a suburban Philadelphia family in the 1980s. He often inserts recreations of his personal life into the show.

“Having Sir Charles Barkley on set was a thrill,” said Goldberg. “The energy that day was electric. Of all the great guest stars we welcome to our set, there's never been a bigger group of people hanging around just to catch a glimpse. It was extra special knowing that he's not only NBA royalty, but Philadelphia, where the show is set, too. Charles was also amazingly gracious -- taking the time to joke around with the cast and crew, and making sure he didn't leave before every person on that set got a handshake.”

Barkley established himself as one of the NBA’s most dominant power forwards. An All-American center at Auburn, he was drafted as a junior by the Sixers with the fifth pick of the 1984 NBA draft.

Barkley was later selected to the All-NBA First Team five times, the All-NBA Second Team five times, and once to the All-NBA Third Team. He earned 11 All-Star Game appearances, and was named the All-Star MVP in 1991.

In 1993, with the Phoenix Suns, he was voted the league's Most Valuable Player and during the NBA's 50th anniversary, named one of the 50 Greatest Players in league History. He competed in the 1992 and 1996 Olympic Games, winning two gold medals as a member of the United States “Dream Team.”

Barkley holds a rare distinction of being a two-time inductee into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, being inducted in 2006 for his individual career, and in 2010 as a member of the "Dream Team."

This January 16th episode of The Goldbergs featuring Barkley is produced by Adam F. Goldberg Productions, Doug Robinson Productions, and Happy Madison in association with Sony Pictures Television.

For more information about “The Goldbergs,” visit abc.com/TheGoldbergs.

Follow The Goldbergs on social media. Facebook: @TheGoldbergsABC Twitter: @TheGoldbergsABC Instagram: @thegoldbergsabc Hashtag: #TheGoldbergs