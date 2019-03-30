The 76ers are on the road again, stopping in three cities over parts of six days. It’s the last trek of considerable length in the regular season.

As we did in January while the team was out West, we’ll do our best to bring you a collection of short stories from this trip. Be sure to check the website regularly for updates.

BACK WHERE THE SEASON BEGAN

Jimmy Butler wasn’t in Minnesota long, but he was certainly there long enough to deliver undeniable results.

That the Timberwolves happened to end a 13-year playoff drought in the four-time All-Star’s lone season with the franchise wasn’t a simple coincidence.

No player on Minnesota’s roster had a more positive effect on the team’s efficiency, either. His 8.4 on-court net rating was best on the team.

About a month into the 2018-19 campaign, of course, the Timberwolves traded Butler, along with Justin Patton, to the 76ers in exchange for Jerryd Bayless, Robert Covington, Dario Saric, and a future second-round draft pick.

Since the deal, Butler has remained a high-impact performer, generating a sterling on-court net rating of 6.5.

He’s also fourth in the NBA in steals, averaging 1.9 per game.

With the Sixers on Saturday making their only stop of the season in Minneapolis, morning shootaround presented an opportunity to look back on the four and a half months Butler has spent with the organization. The workout brought plenty of cameras, too.

“Man, it’s been some great basketball, some bonds that are being built with the Sixers. It’s been fun. It always helps to win, don’t get me wrong. I think the group of guys we have, everybody wants everybody to be successful. It’s definitely fun to go out and compete with them.”

On multiple occasions this season, Butler has been responsible for helping seal narrow wins. There were the buzzer-beating 3-point baskets he hit at Charlotte and Brooklyn just days after the trade. More recently, Butler has left his mark on tight victories over Milwaukee, Charlotte, and Boston.

Brett Brown has appreciated Butler’s contributions, not just in the clutch, but across the board.

“He’s grown in so many ways. He came in trying to fit in and be a good teammate. We slowly integrated him to the team - where we pass, we move, we try to share as much as we can - to now I go to him. He is one of our closers. He’s progressed into that for us. His attention to his body, his attention to fitness is one that I respect tremendously. So you weigh it all up, his fitness base, him coming into our program and still letting others play, and as time has unfolded, he’s grown to be one of if not the key closer. It’s been a journey something like that.”

One that with the playoffs right around the corner, figures to get even more fun.