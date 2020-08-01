Back, With a Message

It’s finally here, folks:

The official return of the 76ers’ 2019-20 campaign.

But as the Sixers (39-26) tip off their eight-game seeding game slate against the Indiana Pacers (39-26) Saturday night, there will be a bigger message in play, and it will be displayed on the backs of the Sixers’ uniforms.

At Thursday’s practice, Matisse Thybulle discussed his decision to wear “Vote” on his jersey for the restart.

“As players, we’ve all been given these platforms where people, kids, look up to us, people listen to us,” Thybulle said.

The rookie explained that he hopes to use his platform to encourage young people to vote, and to not take the privilege of voting for granted.

“To take the platform we have, and this opportunity, to spread a message we think is worth sharing, and worth fighting for, is really important.”

Josh Richardson will also wear a message.

“I chose ‘Say Their Names’,” Richardson said. “I’m just trying to be a vessel for this movement that’s finally happening.”

Richardson says the message won’t get lost:

“We’re here. We love basketball. We’re trying to win a championship. But at the same time, there’s a bigger thing going on, that we’re all honestly here for.”

“This platform is huge for us,” Thybulle said of using the restart as a positive tool. “Hopefully we can get as many eyes and ears to see and listen, and make some change.”

Saturday’s contest tips at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

After rehabbing a quad injury since January, Victor Oladipo appeared in each of the Pacers’ three scrimmage games, scoring 16 points and grabbing seven boards in Indiana’s matchup with Dallas.

