Back Home, Ready for Raptors

Scene Setter

In their first game at home since January 23rd, the 76ers (34-19) will look to split their season series with the Toronto Raptors (38-16) in the teams’ final regular season meeting.

Tuesday’s contest tips off four straight games at The Center, where the Sixers are 21-5.

Without Wilson Chandler (quad) and JJ Redick (rest), the shorthanded Sixers fell to the Sacramento Kings, 115-108, this past Saturday, finishing their four-game West Coast road trip 2-2.

Looking to bounce back, the Sixers have more than a few things to be proud of. Eight games into their streak of 12 games against opponents with winning records, the team is 5-3.

Some highlights from this difficult streak include the a 121-93 rout of the Houston Rockets, a gutsy finish to beat the San Antonio Spurs (32-23), and a 113-104 victory over Golden State (37-15) that marked the Sixers’ first win over the Warriors in Oakland since 2011.

Since January 1st, the Sixers are top five in the NBA in field goal percentage (48.9), 3-point percentage (38.9), rebounds (47.4 rpg) and assists (29.4 apg), and lead the league with 28.4 trips to the foul line per game.

As two of the best teams in the league at home this season, the Sixers and Raptors have played each other true to form. The Raptors won the first two meetings on their home court, while the Sixers took the third, 126-101 at The Center on Dec. 22.

Opponent Outlook

Holding down second place in the East, the Raptors have split their last six games. In his first season as a Raptor, forward Kawhi Leonard leads his team with 27.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game. Kyle Lowry (14.1 ppg, team-best 9.2 apg) is doubtful for Tuesday’s contest, sitting out Sunday’s 121-103 rout of the Clippers with a back injury.

Follow Along

• Audio: 97.5 FM The Fanatic / Sixers Radio Network

• Video: TNT / NBC Sports Philadelphia / NBC Sports MyTeams app