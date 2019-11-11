Back at Home, Back on Track

Snapshot:

The 76ers needed a win, and Sunday against the Charlotte Hornets, that's precisely what they got.

By no means was the path to the Sixers' 114-106 triumph at The Center linear, but on short rest and with the roster once again shorthanded, style points didn't really matter.

What did matter, though, was that at the end of a back-and-forth battle, the Sixers had halted a three-game losing streak that coincided with the end of their four-game Western Conference road trip.

In the absence of Ben Simmons (right shoulder) for a second straight contest, the rest of the Sixers' first-unit provided quality performances.

Joel Embiid finished with game-highs of 18 points (6-10 fg, 6-7 ft) and nine rebounds, while Al Horford (15 pts, 7 reb, 5 ast) and Tobias Harris (14 pts, 7 reb, 5 ast) were both plus-25 in less than 30 minutes of playing time.

Josh Richardson posted a versatile line as well, with 11 points seven boards, and six dimes. He was plus-20.

Back at home for the first time in 10 days, the Sixers enjoyed an encouraging start, building up a 14-point lead early in Sunday's second quarter. Charlotte managed to turn the tide down the stretch of the half, and took a 58-53 edge into the locker room.

At the outset of the third period, Horford and Richardson were instrumental in setting the tone, and getting the Sixers back on track.

Furkan Korkmaz gave the squad a nice boost off the bench, tallying 10 of his 17 points in the frame. He connected on three 3-pointers, and has reached double-figures in five of his last six outings.

With Simmons unavailable, the Sixers also got quality play at the point. Raul Netto, who made his second start in a row, pitched in with nine points and four assists. Trey Burke added 12 points, five rebounds, and four helpers.

Up Next:

The 76ers conclude their "longest" homestand of the season (it's also their first) Tuesday, when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers. Then, it's back to the road, as the Sixers visit Orlando and Oklahoma City before finishing up this next trip in Cleveland on Sunday, November 17th.