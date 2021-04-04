Back Home, 76ers Top Timberwolves

Back home for the first time in two weeks, the 76ers (34-15) topped the Minnesota Timberwolves (12-38), 122-113, as Joel Embiid returned to the lineup for the first time since Mar. 12 (left knee bone bruise).

The Sixers led by as many as 19, and held off the Wolves’ late push, largely thanks to Tobias Harris’ 12 fourth-quarter points (32 points overall).

During a decisive stretch with under three minutes to go, the veteran scored eight straight to help the Sixers keep Minnesota at bay.

It was a well-rounded effort from the Sixers, with five finishers in double-figures.

The Sixers shot 50.6% overall and 42.9% from deep, holding the Timberwolves to 44.9% overall and 33.3% from long range.

Karl-Anthony Towns led the Timberwolves with a 39-point, 14-rebound double-double, plus five assists.

Key Contributors:

Tobias Harris

Harris scored a team-high 32 points, plus five rebounds, four assists, a steal, and a block. He shot 13-for-17 from the field, 2-for-3 from long range, and a perfect 4-for-4 from the foul stripe.

Joel Embiid

Embiid finished with 24 points, eight rebounds, two assists, and three blocks. He shot 6-for-14 from the field and got to the line 17 times (12 makes) in his return to the floor. He finished t a game-high +20.

Ben Simmons

Simmons posted14 points, eight rebounds, six assists, and two steals. He shot 5-for-9 from the field and 4-for-6 from the stripe.

Shake Milton

Milton led the bench yet again, finishing with 14 points, two rebounds, three assists, and two steals.

Quote to Note:

The big fella was thrilled to be back at home, among friends.

Joel Embiid on playing in front of fans tonight: “I love having fun with them. I love the support. I’ve missed them a lot - all the time - since we started the season. They gave me a great welcome back.” — Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) April 4, 2021

Up Next:

The Sixers have a quick turnaround, hosting the Memphis Grizzlies (23-23) Sunday for the first and only time this season.

The Grizzlies won their most recent matchup, a 120-108 victory over the Timberwolves Friday. Jonas Valanciunas led the way for Memphis, notching a 19-point, 11-rebound double-double.

Sunday’s matchup tips at 7:00 p.m. ET.