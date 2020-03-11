Back at Home

After a four-game West Coast swing, the 76ers (38-26) now face four straight games at home, starting Wednesday against the Detroit Pistons (20-45).

At Tuesday’s practice, the Sixers welcomed a couple familiar faces back into the fold, as Joel Embiid and Josh Richardson returned to the court.

While Embiid remains questionable (shoulder) for Wednesday’s matchup, Richardson (concussion) is available.

“I thought just watching them move, and be with the team, and be part of that newness in some areas, in itself was fantastic,” Brett Brown said after practice.

Al Horford, who had an impressive road trip, echoed his head coach’s excitement.

“It’s good for them to be back. We need both of those guys,” said Horford, who finished with 18 points, eight rebounds, and six assists against the Kings, then posted 22 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists against the Warriors.

Shorthanded in California, the Sixers agreed that the trip brought positive takeaways.

Shake Milton had a breakout week, filling in for Ben Simmons (back). Over his last five games, Milton has averaged 20.8 points per game, shooting 61.4% from the field, and 60.8% from long range.

Mike Scott scored in double digits in three of the four West Coast matchups, finishing with nine points and 10 rebounds Saturday against Golden State.

“There were some good things that, certainly, came out of the recent road trip,” Brown said.

The Sixers won their first two meetings with Detroit on Oct. 26 and Dec. 23. In the first matchup, Tobias Harris scored a team-high 29 points against one of his former teams. In the second contest, he was fantastic again, scoring a season-high 35 points (14-21 FG).

Wednesday’s contest tips at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

Headed into Wednesday’s meeting with the Sixers, the Pistons have lost four straight.

The Pistons will look different for their third meeting with the Sixers. Detroit dealt Andre Drummond to the Cavaliers at the trade deadline, while many of the team’s key contributors are injured.

The team will be without Blake Griffin (knee), Luke Kennard (knee), and Derrick Rose (ankle) Wednesday.

Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic