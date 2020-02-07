Back-to-Back Finishes at Home

The 76ers (31-21) return home to The Center Friday following a four-game road trip. They'll host the Memphis Grizzlies (26-25).

And while the team’s roster looks a little different, the mission remains the same.

Still holding the league’s best home record, at 22-2, the Sixers will look to protect their South Philadelphia court for the ninth straight time.

After a strong first half in Milwaukee Thursday, the Sixers couldn't overcome the league-leading Bucks after the break, falling 112-101 on the first night of their back-to-back.

Tobias Harris led the team with 25 points, seven rebounds, and four assists, while Joel Embiid counted a 19-point, 11-rebound double-double.

Before their meeting with the Bucks, the Sixers acquired two new faces at the trade deadline in Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III in a deal with the Golden State Warriors.

“I think that their skillsets fit in incredibly well,” Brett Brown said Thursday. “In Alec, you’ve got somebody who can make plays all by himself and get to the rim. And Glenn, a two-way player, who can make shots.”

Burks and Robinson III have been two of the Warriors’ most productive scorers this season. Burks had been averaging 16.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game, with Robinson accounting for 12.9 points and 4.7 boards.

Philadelphia is familiar territory for Robinson, who had a brief stint with the Sixers in 2015. His father, Glenn Robinson Jr., also played for the club in 2003-04.

Details about when Burks and Robinson III will be available have yet to be announced.

The team also signed Norvel Pelle to an NBA contract on Friday. The big man spent the first part of the season with the organization on a two-way deal.

In his 14 games with the Sixers this season, Pelle averaged 2.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks in 11.1 minutes per game.

Friday’s contest tips at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Grizzlies have been one of the league’s pleasant surprises this season, as their young core of Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., Dillon Brooks & co. has boosted Memphis into playoff contention.

Currently holding the no. 8 seed in the Western Conference, the Grizzlies have won six of their last seven games.

In his rookie season, point man Morant has averaged 17.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 7.0 assists per game.

Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia / MyTeams App

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic