Appreciating a Memorable Streak

The 76ers were the last undefeated team at home this season, winning their first 14 straight at the Center.

It was the team’s best start at home since 1966-67.

Take a look back at the memorable stretch:

Oct. 23 - Opening Night W

Opening Night brought the debut of the 76ers' starting five of Ben Simmons, Josh Richardson, Tobias Harris, Al Horford, and Joel Embiid. In their first regular season game as a unit, each starter finished in double figures.

The 107-93 win marked the first Opening Night victory over the Celtics in franchise history.

It was a special night even before the jump, as Horford rang the first opening bell of the season in his first regular season game as a Sixer.

“It was a very cool moment,” Horford said. “I really, really enjoyed it -- felt like it was special.”

Nov. 23 - Richardson Rises vs. Miami

After playing nine of their first 13 contests on the road, the Sixers welcomed a three-game homestand in late November.

The team’s Nov. 23 113-86 win over Miami would be its most decisive win to date.Josh Richardson exploded for 32 points including six 3-pointers against his former team.

Brett Brown praised the new Sixer postgame:

“I saw a two-way guard. He was stalking people down, making people have to chew up clock on full-court entries. He made it difficult all over the place. He was stalking and he was harassing. From that, you then saw him score. I really think it was as fine a performance on both sides of the ball.”

Nov. 27 - Embiid Dominates vs. Sacramento

When the 76ers hosted Sacramento a few days later, Joel Embiid made his presence known early and often en route to the team’s 97-91 victory.

Embiid finished with a game-high 33 points and a game-high 16 rebounds.

When grandma says it's time for pie. pic.twitter.com/Fnz4tsXHi7 — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) November 28, 2019

Matisse Thybulle also shone against Sacramento, scoring 15 points on 5-of-5 shooting from the field. He also pocketed four steals.

“When he doesn’t think, he’s a great player,” Simmons said of Thybulle. “He’s long, so he gets steals and blocks. He’s one of the best defenders on the team. Offensively, he’s spotting up and getting to the rim. He’s been great.”

Nov. 30 - Simmons Seals Victory vs. Indiana

The Sixers' hot home streak continued when the Indiana Pacers visited the Center n a contest that Simmons closed out with lockdown defense down the stretch.

Simmons would finish with 15 points, six rebounds, 13 assists, and four steals, including a steal that clinched the game.

“The plays that he can make from an athletic standpoint and the plays he can make from a physical standpoint [late] in the game, are just elite,” Brown said of Simmons. “You hear me cheer-lead the cause of him being on an NBA All-Defensive team and it’s examples like that [late steal] that make it a no-brainer.”

Embiid posted a 32-point, 11-rebound double-double in the win, while Tobias Harris added 22 points and four boards.

Dec. 2 - Team Gets Even with Jazz

After a tough loss in Utah on Nov. 6, the 76ers evened things out with a 103-94 victory when the Jazz visited The Center a month later. The win marked the Sixers' tenth straight at home.

The Sixers shot 50% from beyond the arc, and held the Jazz to shoot just 22.7%.

Tobias Harris notched a team-high 26 points, along with nine boards, three assists and a steal.

“I think we should play every game at home,” Harris said postgame. “But overall, we say every game before we go out there, ‘protect our house.’ And for our team we’ve stated that we want to be a home-court team come playoffs, and that’s a big thing for us, so we’re striving for that.”

Dec. 7 - Record-Breaking Night vs. Cleveland

The Sixers' 141-94 win over Cleveland was one to remember, as Simmons soared to a career-high 34 points, shooting 12-of-14 from the field.

The Sixers stormed to a 77-36 halftime lead, marking the largest halftime margin in franchise history.

In the absence of Embiid, Brown said Simmons’ speed was the team’s cornerstone.

“Where my head goes when we have Ben Simmons on the floor without Joel is, we are fast. In general, that is where we go. We want to try and find places for him to try and get more post opportunities without Joel there.”

Dec. 8 - Harris Shines vs. Toronto

The Sixers' twelfth win at home came against the defending champion Toronto Raptors on Dec. 8. The 110-104 victory was the Sixers' first win over the Raptors since last season’s Eastern Conference Semifinal series.

Harris excelled in the contest, finishing with 26 points, six rebounds, and three assists.

“There was a funny part of the game where [Tobias] just went bucket, bucket and it spun out into 18 points,” Brown said. “In general, he is in a good place offensively. That structure in his world is appropriate and I think he’s learning how to use it. We are playing well around him, off him. He’s had a really good mindset lately to score.”

T b i a s pic.twitter.com/gtjgBG7jep — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) December 8, 2019

Matisse Thybulle finished with a career-high 20 points, along with two boards, three assists, and three steals.

“[Matisse] takes his shots confidently and doesn’t blink,” Brown said. “In general, he’s playing with the balance and he’s playing with the spirit. For sure, he is trending upwards. You feel it with the group and you can feel it with him.”

Dec. 10 - Defense Holds Off Denver

The Sixers' penultimate win of their 14-game home winning streak came against Denver.

Tobias Harris recorded another 20-point outing in the 97-92 win, while Joel Embiid notched his fifteenth double-double of the season - finishing with 22 points and 10 rebounds.

Oh we playin' mean now. pic.twitter.com/d30WggaqLz — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) December 11, 2019

Embiid relished the competitive contest:

“It was great. There was some great defense from both teams, which was expected, and they are a pretty good team. They are one of the top teams in the West and it felt good to compete.”

Harris credited the fans for their role in the team’s dominant home streak.

“It says we have a great crowd. We just have really good focus here. Every time we get on the floor, we embrace our fans and energy. Every night they bring that energy to us and we’ve got a great vibe here, night after night, so it says a lot about our, what you could call, home court advantage.”