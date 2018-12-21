Amidst Fierce Competition, a Transcendent Bond

Earlier this week, Jimmy Butler lined up across from DeMar DeRozan.

And as the 76ers sit on the cusp of what figures to be a challenging stretch of the schedule, he’ll do the same in the days ahead against Kyle Lowry and Kyrie Irving.

Butler, of course, will want nothing more than to help his squad beat Lowry’s and Irving’s respective teams, Toronto and Boston. The Raptors sit 3.0 games in front of the Sixers for first place in the Eastern Conference standings, while the Celtics are right on the Sixers’ heels for third.

But before or after the games, don’t be surprised if the vibe seems different, as it was with Butler and DeRozan Monday in San Antonio.

Although they’re foes in the NBA world, Butler, DeRozan, Irving, and Lowry are all part of the broader USA Basketball National Team brotherhood. Specifically, the quartet was part of the United States’ 2016 Olympic roster.

The experience had a lasting impact.

“It builds bonds for life,” said Butler, who was picked for the National Team in August of 2015.

During Team USA’s gold medal run in Brazil, Butler estimated the team spent about a month and a half together. Players lived near each other, and hung out frequently.

Friendships were formed, then hardened by shared patriotic pursuits.

That Butler, DeRozan, Irving, and Lowry wear different uniforms for their day jobs matters, for sure. When they go toe-to-toe in the NBA, nothing is held back.

But off the floor, Butler said, “Those are my guys.”

Having a United States Olympian on the Sixers is something new for Brett Brown. The last time the franchise had a representative on the National Team was Andre Iguodala, in 2012 (Iguodala was traded to Denver two days before the Gold Medal Game).

Brown, however, is no stranger to the dynamics of international hoops. He was a long-time assistant for the Australian Boomers prior to being promoted to head coach, a post he held from 2009 through 2012.

That Butler belongs to Team USA is a point of pride for not only the player himself, but his coach as well.

“I don’t know if the rest of my young guys fully understand it,” Brown said. “I’ve had the privilege of coaching in three Olympic Games, and I’ve had the privilege of being involved in many NBA championships, and there is nothing like the Olympic Games.”

While the U.S. won’t be making a push for a fourth straight gold for another 20 months, this coming summer will still be a critical one for the national program. The quadrennial FIBA Basketball World Cup is set for early September in China, and will be key preparation for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The event will also mark the formal Team USA coaching debut of Gregg Popovich, who replaces Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski.

For all of Butler’s elite talents, Popovich appreciates the 29-year old’s intangibles that much more.

“The one thing that stands out to me is, he’s a competitor,” Popovich said when the Sixers visited San Antonio. “I love competitors, and he’s that.”

“Having a Coach like Pop [from] the NBA, and him having coached so many great players, and all he ever wants to do is win, he’s a great guy who knows the human aspect of the game as well,” Butler said. “For him to say that about me, it means a lot. It means I just gotta keep doing what I’m doing.”