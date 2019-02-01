Simmons Shows All-Star Form in Win at Golden State

The sequence of events was relatively simple, the story ultimately writing itself.

Ben Simmons was named an All-Star, then went out and played like one.

Truthfully, that’s probably selling his efforts in the 76ers’ noteworthy 113-104 victory over the Golden State Warriors a little bit short.

Going up against proven All-Leaguers, MVPs, and champions, the 22-year old Simmons emerged as Thursday’s definitive game-changer.

Yes, he was an efficient, steamrolling scoring force, going for 26 points on 10 for 13 shooting (and, may we add, that he was a steady 6 for 9 from the foul line).

Of course, Simmons handed out his fair share of assists, too, finishing with six of them, despite again being used in the post a good amount.

Not to be overlooked either, the reigning Rookie of the Year assumed a pivotal role on the glass, gobbling up eight rebounds, including five of the offensive variety.

But the area of Thursday’s game where Simmons left an equal - if not greater - mark was with his defense. He was all over the place, competing with an aggressive spirit, guarding multiple positions, and generally just doing whatever he could to make life uncomfortable for the NBA’s premiere offensive club.

The dynamic performance was a perfectly fitting way for Simmons to cap a momentous day. Just hours before tip-off, he learned that he had been chosen as an All-Star reserve by the league’s 30 coaches.

A member of the latter fraternity, Brett Brown was pretty sold on what he saw Simmons do against the Warriors.

“I thought Ben had, in my eyes, his best NBA game, and if it wasn’t the best, it was certainly one of them.”

With Simmons helping the cause, the Sixers weathered an early blitz from Golden State. He converted all four of his field goal attempts for 10 points in the first quarter, then ramped up his intensity again in the second half.

Throughout the evening, Simmons, who Brown believes could be an All-Defensive team candidate, was asked to guard several of the Warriors’ top stars - from Kevin Durant, to Andre Iguodala, to Steph Curry.

The Aussie kept his hands active, got into passing lanes, and stayed aggressive.

“He was incredible,” said Brown. “Some of the defensive plays he made, running the team, some of the passes that he made, extra effort...I just thought he played the complete game.”



Much like the news of his All-Star selection, Simmons took his success in Thursday’s contest in stride.

“It’s nice to know that I am an All-Star, but when you come in here and play the Warriors you know you have to compete,” said Simmons.

On the bus ride to Oracle Arena, he had a friend FaceTime him the unveiling of this year’s All-Star reserves on TNT.

“It’s one of those teams where there are multiple guys who can score and guys who can defend. It’s always going to be a tough game, but it’s a good challenge for us.”

For the better part of his basketball playing life, Simmons has been in the spotlight. Immense hype surrounded him long before the Sixers made him the no. 1 pick of the 2016 draft.

To date, the expectations have been fulfilled.

Even the most cursory glance at Simmons’ versatile body of work this season reveals a compelling All-Star profile. Entering Thursday’s match-up with the Warriors, he ranked second in the league with eight triple-doubles, and was averaging 16.7 points (56.9 fg%), 9.5 rebounds, 8.2 assists, and 1.3 steals per game.

Just one player this season, Russell Westbrook, is meeting those statistical minimums.

Prior to Westbrook the past two years, Magic Johnson had been the only player in league history to maintain the same splits Simmons is currently producing for the balance of an entire campaign.

Highly motivated and constantly focused on self-improvement, Simmons admitted before Thursday’s game that he was happy and relieved to be an All-Star.

“It wasn’t necessarily a main goal,” Simmons said, “but it was one of those goals that if I’m reaching where I want to be one day, it’s going to happen.”

The heights that Simmons really wants to get to? We’re talking parades - and do please note the plural form of the word.

“I grew up thinking about championships, honestly. I didn’t really think about All-Star appearances.”

It’s a claim that would be difficult to dispute, given what Simmons did Thursday, who he did it against, and where his havoc was wreaked.

“He was a tremendous leader, and he played within himself,” said Brown, when asked about Simmons. “Today he was named an NBA All-Star. For Ben I am very proud of him, and I thought this game tonight might’ve been his best NBA game.”

The evidence was as straightforward as that.