Against Nets, a Need to be On Guard

In recent seasons, since Kenny Atkinson took over as head coach of the Brooklyn Nets, Brett Brown has spoken often about how his counterpart has transformed the 76ers’ first-round opponent into one of the most analytically-driven teams in the NBA, at least in respect to offensive playing style.

Brooklyn prioritizes attacking the lane, spacing the floor to generate perimeter scoring opportunities, getting to the free throw line, and doing all of the above with pace.

Here’s the evidence:

In the regular season, the Nets - per stats.nba.com. - ranked third in the NBA in drive plays per game (53.2), first in drive points per game (30.9), and third in percentage of points scored off drives (58.1%).

They tied for fifth in 3-point attempts per 100 possessions (35.1), and were also fifth in free throws attempted per 100 possessions (24.7).

The catalyst for this approach, as the Sixers know well, is a pair of talented of guards - D’Angelo Russell, this year a first-time All-Star, and his back-up, Spencer Dinwiddie.

The former averaged 21.0 points (47.4 fg%, 6-21 3fg) against the Sixers this season, while the latter manufactured 23.8 points per game in the Sixers and Nets’ series (57.7 fg%, 11-18 3fg).

Good as Russell and Dinwiddie are individually, it’s how they stir Brooklyn’s collective drink that has Brown’s attention.

“Go to these few facts,” Brown said Friday, following his club’s first practice of the postseason. “Twenty-one percent of [Brooklyn’s] points come in transition, 53 percent come in pick-and-roll offense in halfcourt. [Our] gameplan will rest in some of those areas.”

According to stats.nba.com, Brooklyn runs pick-and-roll offense at a 20.6% frequency, the third-highest mark for any of the 16 teams to qualify for the playoffs. During the regular season, the Nets produced 21.1 points per game off pick-and-roll sets, tied for third-most overall in the NBA.

Against the Sixers specifically, Brooklyn not only demonstrated in the regular season how dangerous its pick-and-rolls can be, but its transition game as well. The Nets scored 39 and 29 points off turnovers, respectively, in wins over the Sixers on November 4th and December 12th.

“They got some really good guards who can finish and can shoot, then whenever they get into the paint they got some really good shooters they can throw the ball out to,” said Jimmy Butler. “They play really fast. That’s all we’ve been talking about. If we can get back in transition and limit their shooters, I think we can win.”

Over the course of a season in which the Sixers essentially existed in three different iterations, their approach to defending Russell and Dinwiddie varied. Some of that had to do with available personnel. Some of it had to do with strategy.

One of the stronger defenders in the league, Butler faced Brooklyn twice after being acquired via trade in November. The first time around, when he nailed the buzzer beater in a November 25th 127-125 win at Barclays Center, the All-Star spent the bulk of his night splitting duty on Russell and Dinwiddie.

In Butler’s second outing versus the Nets, also a Sixers’ win on March 28th, 123-110, most of his time was devoted to Dinwiddie (18 possessions). But he was also used on a couple of Brooklyn wing men and shooting specialists, too.

The Sixers understand that while the Nets’ attack may start with Russell or Dinwiddie (they also occasionally play together, about 11 minutes per game), Brooklyn features other threats who warrant attention. Joe Harris paced the league in 3-point percentage (47.4), big man Jarrett Allen fits well in the Nets’ pick-and-roll attack (4.3 pnr ppg), Caris LeVert causes problems, as do several proven veterans on Brooklyn’s roster.

“I think they have a great playing style to put their guards in a tremendous position to be successful and do what they’re capable of doing,” Butler said. “They’re young, they just play hard. They’re looking for the open guy, they play basketball the right way, and they got some guys who guard as well. That’s key. I think big fella’s always in there altering shots, rebounding, blocking shots. They’re for real a good team.”

The Sixers, of course, aren’t too shabby either, and they’ve got a plan. Now it’s a matter of putting it into action.