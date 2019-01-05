Against Dallas, International Talent to Take Center Court

In just 10 short weeks as an NBA player, Luka Dončić has dazzled in many ways.

With a general knack for scoring, averaging 19.5 points per game.

With a dangerous touch from 3-point territory, where he’s gone 21 for 42 his last five contests.

And, with his deft and creative passing touch (5.0 apg), which is juxtaposed with a toughness on the backboards (6.6 rpg).

After facing Dončić twice in the preseason, the 76ers will now get their first crack at the Slovenian Wonder Boy on Saturday, when the Dallas Mavericks visit The Center.

Dončić, by all accounts, first year in the NBA or not, has been fantastic, his dynamic versatility turning him into an instant draw.

The hype and build up surrounding the 2018 no. 3 pick (he was originally chosen by Atlanta, then traded on draft night to Dallas) was brewing overseas for a long time, as he rapidly racked up a pile of never-before-achieved feats while playing for Real Madrid of the ultra-competitive Spanish ACB league.

Here on American soil, Dončić so far seems to be the real deal.

And for all the skills that make the 19-year old (he’ll turn 20 on Feb. 28) such a compelling prospect, it’s the tool between his ears, Brett Brown says, that’s ushered along his swift transition to new surroundings.

“To see him arrive on our shores, and do what he’s done, it still surprises me, but it doesn’t catch me entirely off guard because of how aware I am of [the ACB] and EuroLeague,” Brown said Friday, after the Sixers wrapped up their first practice since returning home from a 3-2 holiday road trip.

“When I saw him in China for the first time, I was blown away at the quickness of his mind, the quickness of his ball and shot. Really, it’s not like you’re looking at some chiseled athlete, that’s not how he’s designed. But he is a basketball player.”

While few Sixers had played against Dončić prior to the pre-season outings against Dallas in Shanghai and Shenzhen, Jonah Bolden was an exception. The Sixers’ rookie big man spent last season with Maccabi Tel Aviv, which had two games in EuroLeague competition versus Dončić and Real Madrid (the teams split the meetings).

To Bolden, too, it was Dončić’s “high IQ” that left the biggest impression.

“What he’s done to a lot of people is astonishment and surprise, but he’s been doing that if you know Europe and Euroleague,” said Bolden, who, as a result of some defensive switching, got matched up with Dončić in a couple instances in Tel Aviv’s games with Real.

“For me, it’s been him taking it to the next level [in front of] a bigger crowd, more in-depth basketball country in the NBA.”

The Sixers, of course, boast two of the NBA’s top ascending foreign-born players, in 2019 All-Star hopefuls Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. With Dončić and the Mavericks in town Saturday, there should be no shortage of international talent on the court.

“He’s fun to watch, he’s young, and he’s just a really exciting piece of the NBA landscape now,” Brown said of Dončić, already twice named the Western Conference Rookie of the Month. “He’s somebody you’d go pay to see, and the fans of Philadelphia are going to be in for a treat when you just watch a young man play the game like he plays it. He is a basketball player in almost every way.”