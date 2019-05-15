After Lottery, Team to Pick Five Times in Draft

The 76ers' slots in the 2019 NBA Draft are set.

Based on the results of the league's annual Draft Lottery, which was conducted Tuesday in Chicago, the Sixers will hold the rights to the 24th pick in the first round, plus the 33rd, 34th, 42nd, and 54th picks in the second round.

With five total selections, the team is tied with the Atlanta Hawks for the most picks in this year's draft. The event is scheduled for Thursday, June 20th at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.