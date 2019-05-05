The Adjustment | Success of Matchups Two-Fold

When defensive personnel assignments change, two parts of the equation have to come together in order for there to be a pay off.

First and most pressing, the new defender needs to mitigate the damage done by the opposing player who had been presenting problems.

Then secondary to that, but also significant, the person who had previously been assigned to the opposing team’s hot player has to win his new matchup.

So far, so good in respect to a wrinkle that Brett Brown has thrown into the 76ers’ Eastern Conference Semifinals clash with the Toronto Raptors.

After Pascal Siakam went for 29 points on 12 for 15 shooting in Game 1 of the best-of-seven series, Brown decided to mix things up.

The mind bogglingly versatile Joel Embiid became the primary defender on Siakam in Game 2, and the result was critical to the Sixers’ win - the Raptors’ lanky, athletic, and powerful forward was reduced to 21 points on a far less efficient 9 for 25 shooting.

For Game 3, however, Brown had another move up his sleeve. During the first half, Embiid went back to guarding fellow big man Marc Gasol, before returning to cover Siakam at the outset of the third quarter.

In both contests, when Embiid wasn’t on the 7-foot-1, 255-pound Gasol, the responsibility mostly fell to the Sixers’ 6-foot-9, 235-pound Tobias Harris.

Harris guarded Gasol on 52% of the Spaniard’s offensive possessions (35 / 67) in Game 2, and 25.5% (15 / 59) in Game 3. Combined during these stretches, Gasol went 1 for 4 from the field.

How much weight should be assigned to these figures? They’re probably best digested with a grain of salt.

Nevertheless, they do tell a portion of the defensive story that - for the moment - has allowed the Sixers to turn the tide of the series.

When Harris has been called upon to go against the burly, wily Gasol, he’s held his ground.

“I’ve guarded fives throughout my career,” said Harris, the Sixers’ starting four man. “When you play the four, you have to guard different guys, so being able to guard three, four, five for small ball now, is kind of good for small ball so you kind of have to adapt to that.”

So far, Harris and the Sixers have done just that. With Harris and Embiid providing the bulk of the coverage on Gasol, the All-Star has converted only 6 of 20 shots in the series, while going 3 for 9 from deep.

Shooting stats shouldn’t be the only indicator of Gasol’s effectiveness. His on / off-court numbers reveal a deeper, positive impact.

But there’s no doubt that in the instances the Sixers have deemed it necessary to give Siakam a steady dose of defensive looks, Harris has been ready to adjust.

“He’s obviously a bigger guy than me, taller and weighs more,” Harris said of playing Gasol, “but just making a lot of his touches hard and force him to be on the perimeter a lot is an emphasis I went into [the matchup] with.”

The approach has paid dividends.