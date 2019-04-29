The Adjustment | Finding the Right Balance

It’s no secret the 76ers put a premium on the pass.

Each of the past five regular seasons, including 2018-19, the team has finished among the top four in the NBA in passes averaged per game.

The last three years, the Sixers have ranked either second or third in assist percentage, a calculation based on passes that lead to made baskets.

In the opener of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, it wasn’t that the Sixers’ numbers were off - their 318 passes and 65.7 assist percentage against Toronto were both actually a hair better than their regular season marks.

It was more a matter of what was happening with the ball.

Between Brett Brown and several of his starters, the general consensus after digesting the film from Game 1 was that moving forward, the Sixers’ passing needs to be more effective.

“We have to be better offensively,” said JJ Redick, who on Saturday led the Sixers with 17 points. “This may not be a first-option offense for us. We might need to be able to do second sides and second and third options to break down their defense.”

The Raptors held the Sixers to 39.3% shooting, and 34.4% from outside the arc (11-32 3fgm). The Sixers’ 16 turnovers, which Toronto converted to 22 points, complicated matters as well.

“I think when you look at Toronto’s first line defense, it’s really excellent,” Brett Brown said prior to Monday’s shootaround in preparation for Game 2. “Probably things break down a little bit more if you can play side-to-side.”

Ben Simmons, who tied for fifth in the league during the regular season with 7.7 assists per game, agreed.

“For us, we just got to move the ball, and play the way we play. We showed glimpses of that, but we didn’t do it enough.”

As is common practice throughout the NBA, the Sixers closely study the efficiency of their offense based on the number of passes made per scoring possession. Sometimes, the math says the more you pass, the better the result.

But having the benefit of a front row seat to postseason basketball in now 14 of his 18 years as an NBA coach, Brown has learned this: the first open shot could very well be the best shot available.

“One of the things you feel the most in the playoffs - it only gets exacerbated even more - is lots of times the first good look you get, you should probably take, because in NBA playoff world, those are rare,” said Brown. “But by and large, I do think that we have prided ourselves on ‘good-to-great’ [passing].”

Jimmy Butler, who’s accounted for 4.7 assists per game this postseason, believes that in the playoffs, there needs to be a balancing act between “making plays for yourself, and plays for others.”

Whatever route the Sixers ultimately choose to go offensively in Monday’s Game 2, the objective will be to create higher percentage scoring opportunities, while putting the Raptors under greater duress.