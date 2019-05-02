The Adjustment | Continuing to Crash the Glass

This is less about an adjustment than it is about keeping a good thing going.

The 76ers have dominated the backboards in the postseason, plain and simple.

Between a first-round matchup with the Brooklyn Nets, and two games against the Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, the Sixers have outrebounded the opposition by an average of 12.3 boards per game, according to ESPN.com.

The next closest club on the list? The Milwaukee Bucks, which have averaged a plus-7.5 rebounding differential in the playoffs.

If you’re searching for further proof of the Sixers’ rebounding prowess in the postseason, here you go:

• Per stats.nba.com, the Sixers have a rebound differential of 7.8 per 100 possessions.

• The Sixers rank first in the playoffs with an average of 52.0 rebounds per game, and second in the playoffs with a rebounding rate of 50.5 per 100 possessions.

• The Sixers top the NBA with a postseason rebounding percentage of 55.2, and have gathered more of their own misses (33.6 offensive rebound percentage) than any other team.

• Conversely, the Sixers have allowed the opposition to corral just 24.3 percent of their misses, the fourth lowest rate in the league.

• The Sixers’ boast two of the top-10 rebounders in the postseason, Joel Embiid (11.3 rpg) and Tobias Harris (10.1 rpg). Harris and Embiid, meanwhile, rank first and second overall in defensive rebounding.

The Sixers, of course, feature a roster of tall, long, strong, and physical players. Their collective ability to consistently and effectively clean the glass pays dividends on multiple fronts, from generating extra scoring opportunities to triggering the club’s run game.

Even more, some of the Sixers’ most productive rebounders are “dribble-out guys,” as Brett Brown refers to them. Think Ben Simmons, Jimmy Butler, and Harris.

This dynamic only helps the Sixers get down the floor quicker, and put more immediate pressure on the opponent.

“We’re a big team, we got a tall point guard, and I guess I’m pretty tall myself,” Embiid said. “We got a bunch of athletic guys, and we have the freedom to go crash the boards and get it whenever we want to. We just got to keep doing our job.”

At the 76ers Training Complex in Camden, Brown has placed markings on the practice courts to outline which positions should get rebounds where. Especially in respect to offensive rebounds, Brown realizes there can be risks.

Failure to execute could leave the defense exposed in transition.

“Over time, as we judge whether we’ve been rewarded or punished, we feel we have been rewarded,” said Brown. “It’s something we hope to continue to do as well as we can.”

In Monday’s needed 94-89 victory at Scotiabank Arena, the Sixers crushed Toronto on the glass, 53-36, en route to a series-tying win. Against the Raptors in Game 1, the Sixers’ rebounding was what kept them within striking distance during the first half of an eventual loss.

Between the end of the regular season and now in the playoffs, the Sixers have won the rebounding battle in 10 straight games.

“I think everybody just knows to go get the ball,” said Butler. “All five of us rebound on the defensive end, and then if you’re a quote unquote ‘go guy,’ crash the offensive boards. If you’re not, get back. That’s just part of the roles we have. You do your job, go in there, rebound, and crash offensive boards, you’ll get your hand on a lot of them.”

So far, the formula has fit the Sixers’ personnel. A good thing most definitely worth keeping going.