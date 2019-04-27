The Adjustment | Adopting a Collective Approach

Let’s begin here:

When it comes to Kawhi Leonard, how much can he actually be taken off of his game?

It’s a serious question, and based on the sounds of it this past week, one that represents a reality the 76ers will likely have to wrangle with as they attempt to successfully see their way through the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

There are certain players of an especially elite ilk – James Harden, Paul George, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid come first to mind – whose scoring prowess is so equally dominant, dangerous, and dynamic that complete containment isn’t in the cards.

Teams often acknowledge it’s more a matter of slowing them down than stopping them entirely.

Leonard absolutely falls into this category. He’s a flat out beast who can capably score at all three levels, and is a terror in transition.

Freakish as Leonard is, the Sixers, of course, have no intentions of settling defensively. They also don’t view the 27-year old as a one-man assignment.

Yes, Ben Simmons was the primary defender on Leonard the first time the Sixers took on Toronto, guarding Leonard on 54% of his offensive possessions (41/76), according to stats.nba.com. But that game was played in late October.

The next go round, in early December, the Sixers had one of the league’s top defensive wingmen in tow. Four-time All-League defenseman Jimmy Butler marked Leonard on 40% (30/76) of his offensive possessions, while Simmons was on Leonard only 13% percent of the time (10 poss.).

Then, in the finale of the Sixers - Raptors regular season series, Simmons and Butler split the workload more evenly. Simmons played Leonard on 41% of his possessions (30/73), Butler 37% (27 poss.).

[Leonard didn’t play in the third of four regular season meetings between the Atlantic Division foes.]

Two days later, the Sixers traded for Tobias Harris, adding another physical, switchable defensive body to the mix.

In other words, Brett Brown’s got some options he didn’t have earlier in the season.

“We have the ability to have multiple people guard Kawhi, so it would be wrong to assume that would be [Simmons’] matchup for the series,” the Sixers’ head coach said earlier this week. “For sure he’ll be on him, but I think we have different candidates that we hope to show Kawhi some different looks.”

Depending on how both clubs sub the second round series, backup wingman James Ennis III could be on Leonard a bit too. The veteran has some war stories

“Kawhi,” Ennis III said smiling the other day, his voice trailing off a bit.

He proceeded to speak in nostalgic tones about the first playoff series of his career, in 2017 with Memphis. Ennis III started four of six opening-round games for the Grizzlies against San Antonio. He dealt with Leonard a lot.

“I did the best I could. I know he scored a lot on pick and rolls, so that will be a big key [this year]. Also, you just have to be physical with him and make the shots tough. It’s going to be a challenge, and I’m excited for the challenge and ready to guard him.”

Two of the Ennis III’s biggest takeaways from facing Leonard? The All-Leaguer never tires, and almost always gets to his spots.

Ennis III feels that Leonard’s as good as he’s ever been, now a season removed from an injury-marred campaign.

“It’s at the top. A lot of guys are good scorers in this league, but as a defender, if you get scored on, you got to move onto the next play.”

The type of threat who demands a village, not a single player.