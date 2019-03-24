About Those Hockey Jerseys...

For a person in possession of a big stash of customized NHL jerseys, Mike Scott needs less than one hand to count the number of hockey players - present or past - he’s actually heard of.

The retired Wayne Gretzky (who hasn’t heard of the OG of all GOATS?), and still-active MVP award winners Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby.

“Someone told me I shouldn’t say Sidney Crosby’s name around here,” said Scott, “but I’m just being honest.”

Yep. Those are the only three guys Scott can name - Gretzky, Ovechkin, and Crosby.

How, then, did it come to be that the 76ers’ reserve wing man now wears an NHL sweater to the arena the day of every game?

“I just started doing it three years ago when I was in Atlanta,” Scott said of his sticks-and-pucks inspired pre-game look. “I just think the NHL has always had the best sports jerseys, and I’ve just been collecting them.”

It’s probably easy to tell that Scott has fun coming up with distinct sayings and messages to put on the nameplates of his dozens of jerseys.

“I just think of stuff, jot it down in my Notes on my phone. When I go order all my jerseys, I just put them in there and see if it works.”

In some cases, the nameplate could be inspired by a song. Other times, the 30-year old Scott might go with a phrase that’s popped into his mind.

“Really it’s just random. It mostly comes from me, sometimes it comes from somebody else.”

Since being acquired by the Sixers on February 6th in a trade with the LA Clippers, Scott has gotten plenty of feedback about his choice of jerseys. He hears you - he should rock more Orange and Black.

Yet for Scott, who plans to make the first NHL game he ever attends a Flyers game, there’s a desire to stay true to the ethos of his ritual. He tries to keep it fresh, original.

“Fans all the time say, ‘You need a Flyers jersey,’ or ‘You need to get a Flyers jersey.’ I’m like, for one, I wore two already, and I just ordered three more. There’s 82 games in a season. The object of me wearing the hockey jerseys is to showcase the different ones I have.”

As for why Scott has incorporated wearing NHL jerseys into pre-game regimen, the rationale is quite simple, and pretty relatable, as it turns out.

“I can’t dress,” he said, “so it’s easy for me to throw on a hockey jersey and a sweatsuit, so I get a pass.”

It’s definitely a look, and it’s all Mike Scott’s.