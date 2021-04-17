76ers Win Fourth Straight, Topping Clippers

The 76ers (39-17) won their fourth consecutive game Friday, topping the LA Clippers (39-19), 106-103, and in the process snapping the Clippers’ seven-game winning streak.

Both teams played significantly shorthanded. The Sixers were without Tobias Harris (right knee soreness), Seth Curry, (left hip flexor tightness), and Dwight Howard (left knee soreness), while the Clippers missed Kawhi Leonard (right foot soreness), Serge Ibaka (lower back tightness), and Patrick Beverley (left hand metacarpal fracture).

“I thought a lot of our guys stepped up. We had two of our cannons out with Tobias and Seth,” Doc Rivers said postgame. ”I thought we played really hard.”

The Sixers took a 12-point lead into halftime, but the Clippers erased their deficit in the second half.

The Clippers went on to lead by two in the fourth quarter, but the Sixers survived, as Danny Green’s pair of free throws with 9.8 seconds remaining ultimately made the difference.

The Sixers’ defense forced seven Clipper turnovers fourth quarter, and the Sixers out-scored the Clippers 21-6 on second chance points.

Anthony Tolliver made his Sixers debut Friday, finishing with a pair of rebounds and a block.

“He was great,” Rivers said of Tolliver’s performance despite lack of time with the team. “We just wanted him out there to space the floor, and I thought he did that.”

Paul George led the way for LA, finishing with 37 points, nine rebounds, and six assists.

Key Contributors:

Joel Embiid

Embiid finished with a 36-point, 14-rebound double-double, shooting 10-for-20 from the field and 16-for-18 from the foul stripe.

Ben Simmons

Simmons tallied 12 points, nine rebounds, six assists, two steals, and two blocks. He converted on five of his nine free throw attempts.

Furkan Korkmaz

Korkmaz, who stepped into the starting lineup along with Mike Scott, finished with 18 points (including five 3-pointers), plus three rebounds, four assists, and three steals.

Quote to Note:

Simple math.

Ben Simmons on Joel Embiid: “I think he’s clearly the MVP this season.” — Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) April 17, 2021

Up Next:

The Sixers’ four-game home stand continues Monday, hosting the Golden State Warriors (28-28).

Golden State has won its last four games straight. Steph Curry has been the team’s leading scorer in his last nine appearances (nine of the Warriors’ last 10 games), averaging 38.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game throughout that nine-game stretch.

The Warriors will visit the Celtics Saturday prior to traveling to Philadelphia. In the first meeting of the season between the Sixers and Warriors, the Sixers took a 108-98 win in San Francisco on March 23.

Monday’s matchup tips at 7:30 p.m. ET.