76ers Win Fifth Straight at Chicago

Make that a perfect back-to-back for the 76ers (44-21) winning their fifth consecutive game Tuesday in Chicago, 106-94.

The Sixers led by as many as 23 points, fighting off the Bulls’ late surge en route to victory. The Sixers shot 53.3% from the field and 39.3% from long range.

All five of the Sixers’ starters finished in double figures. When the starting five all play together, the Sixers are now 24-4.

The Sixers are also 24-8 in clutch games, the best clutch record in the NBA.

Coby White led the way for Chicago, finishing with 23 points, two rebounds, and five assists.

Key Contributors:

Tobias Harris

Harris finished with a team-high 21 points - on an efficient 10-for-13 from the field - plus nine rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 35 minutes.



The Sixers are now 24-6 when Harris scores at least 20 points this season.

Seth Curry

Finishing an impressive back-to-back, Curry tallied 20 points (7-10 FG), four rebounds, four assists, and a steal.

Ben Simmons

Simmons totaled 15 points on nearly perfect 6-for-7 shooting, plus six rebounds, five assists, and three steals, finishing at a game-high +29 (tied with Joel Embiid).



Postgame, Doc Rivers had high praise for Simmons’ defense:



“There is not a better defender in this league.”

Joel Embiid

Embiid recorded a 13-point, 10-rebound double-double, along with three assists, and three blocks.

Danny Green

Green tallied 14 points, four rebounds, three assists, and four steals. He shot 5-for-10 from the field in 29 minutes.

Quote to Note:

The dynamic duo.

Joel Embiid on his friendship with Ben Simmons: "I think we’ve gotten way closer. We were close before, but this year it’s just been amazing. I love playing with him, and I think we’ve got a chance." — Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) May 4, 2021

Up Next:

The Sixers are headed back to Texas, visiting the Houston Rockets (16-49) Wednesday for the third and final stop on their road trip.

The struggling Rockets have lost eight of their last 10 games, most recently falling to the New York Knicks Sunday, 122-97.

Christian Wood led the way for the Rockets in the loss, finishing with 19 points, eight rebounds, and three assists. Wood is averaging 21.0 points and 9.6 rebounds for Houston this season.

Wednesday’s matchup tips at 8:00 p.m. ET.