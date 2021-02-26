76ers Win Big Over Mavs

The 76ers (22-11) notched one of their more decisive victories of the 2020-21 season Thursday at The Center, topping the Dallas Mavericks (15-16) 111-97.

Fueled by a 36-21 advantage in the second quarter, the Sixers took a 59-43 lead into halftime and never looked back.

Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons combined for 22 points in the second period alone.

Simmons, tasked largely with defending All-Star starter Luka Doncic, delivered on the defensive end - holding Doncic, who has averaged 28.9 points per game this season, to score 19 points on 6-for-13 shooting.

The Sixers forced 22 Dallas turnovers (leading to 22 points), and gave up just eight.

Key Contributors

Joel Embiid

Embiid totalled a game-high 23 points, nine rebounds, four assists, two steals, and a block. He got to the line 12 times (11 makes) in his 27 minutes of play.

Ben Simmons

Aside from his stellar defense on Doncic, Simmons tallied 15 points, three rebounds, seven assists, two steals, and a block. He shot 6-for-11 from the field.

Seth Curry

Facing his former team for the first time since joining the Sixers, Curry finished with 15 points, three rebounds, two assists, three steals, and a block, finishing at a game-high +17.



Curry converted on six of his nine field goal attempts, and all three of his attempts from deep.

Dwight Howard

Howard excelled off the bench, finishing with a bench-high 14 points, plus eight rebounds, an assist, a steal, and three blocks. He made six of his seven shot attempts.

Quote to Note:

Defense was the key.

Doc Rivers says tonight's @sixers defense was some of the team's best to date: "I thought Ben set the tone, and Joel was phenomenal... For us to play defense like that was special." — Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) February 26, 2021

Up Next:

The Sixers will host the Cleveland Cavaliers (12-21) Saturday at The Center for the game two of their four-game homestand.

After losing 10 straight, the Cavs have won their last two: a 112-111 win over the Hawks Tuesday, and a 112-96 win over the Rockets Wednesday.

Collin Sexton leads Cleveland in scoring, averaging 23.1 points per game. Andre Drummond leads the Cavs on the boards, averaging 13.5 rebounds per game.