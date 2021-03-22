76ers Win 15th Straight Versus Knicks

For the second time in a week, the 76ers’ (30-13) matchup with the New York Knicks (21-22) came down to the wire.

Just like the first time, the Sixers came out on top.

Sunday at Madison Square Garden, the Knicks fought back to erase the Sixers’ early lead to force overtime, but the Sixers finished the job, winning 101-100.

Tobias Harris ultimately won the game at the foul line, making a pair of free throws with 5.3 seconds remaining in bonus time.

Five Sixers finished in double-figures, as Danny Green emerged as another overtime hero, scoring six of the team’s 13 points in those final five minutes.

Without Joel Embiid (left knee bone bruise) and Seth Curry (left ankle sprain), Tony Bradley and Furkan Korkmaz joined the starting lineup.

The Sixers have now won 15 straight against the Knicks.

Key Contributors:

Shake Milton

Milton finished with a team-high 21 points, plus three rebounds, three assists, a steal, and a block. He shot 9-for-15 from the field, finishing at a team-high +5.

Tobias Harris

Harris totalled 20 points, four rebounds, four assists, and two steals. He attempted a game-high 11 foul shots, making nine.

Danny Green

Green scored all 11 of his points in the fourth quarter and overtime. He shot 4-for-8 overall, and 3-for-5 from long range, and tied a career-high five steals, plus four blocks.

Ben Simmons

Simmons finished with 16 points, eight rebounds, four assists, a steal, and a block. Simmons has never lost to the Knicks, rising to a 14-0 record against New York in his career.

Quote to Note:

Leaders praise leaders.

Tobias Harris (@tobias31) on Danny Green (@DGreen_14): “His leadership and what he brings to the table… Danny’s a really good player for us every single night. Tonight you see that. There’s a reason why he has three rings.” — Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) March 22, 2021

Up Next:

The Sixers are westbound, preparing for four consecutive games against Western Conference opponents, beginning at Golden State Tuesday.

The Warriors (22-21) are 4-6 in their last 10 games. Steph Curry leads Golden State in scoring, averaging 29.0 points per game (5th in NBA).

After their meeting with the Warriors, the Sixers will face the Lakers, Clippers, Nuggets, and Cavaliers before heading back to Philadelphia.

Tuesday’s matchup tips at 10:00 p.m. ET.