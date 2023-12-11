The 76ers (14-7) return to action Monday night when they host the Washington Wizards (3-18) with the opportunity for their third straight win, and third of the season against Washington. The Sixers are 8-3 at home this season.

Philadelphia beat Washington by 18 (146-128) at home on Nov. 6 and 131-126 more recently on Wednesday in D.C. MVP Joel Embiid just delivered the sixth 50-point game of his career in the latter, after scoring 48 in the first meeting.

"It's nothing against them. I'm just in the flow of the game, I had to be aggressive,” Embiid said right after his 50-point performance. “I try to do it against every team."

The final game of the season series between the two teams is Feb. 10 at Washington.

The Sixers defeated the Atlanta Hawks, 125-114, in their most recent game on Friday in Philadelphia. Embiid (38 points) and Tyrese Maxey (30 points) combined for 68 points in the victory.

Embiid’s NBA-leading scoring average is 33.3 points per game, while his 11.5 rebounds per contest rank fifth. 76ers teammate Nicolas Batum holds the second-best 3-point percentage in the league (.511).

Batum is optimistic that the Sixers defense will turn the corner with more reps as a full group:

"It was technically our second game together, all together,” Batum said Sunday. “A day like today was a great practice, pretty much all defense. Eighty percent of it was defense. Just to correct stuff, get details, communication. And get to know each other, be on the same page – because we have a lot of guys coming from different teams with different strategies on defense. So we just need to be on the same page. We're going to be okay. We had a great day today, and we're going to be okay."

OPPONENT OUTLOOK

Washington (3-18) enters the matchup on a four-game losing streak. The Wizards have dropped 13 of their last 14. The Nets beat them 124-97 in Brooklyn on Friday.

Kyle Kuzma is Washington’s leading scorer this season, averaging 22.9 points per game. Jordan Poole averages 17.0 points per game.

No. 7 overall pick Bilal Coulibaly has recorded three straight double-digit scoring games. Coulibaly notched an 11-point, 10-rebound double-double against the Nets and put up 14 points before that on Wednesday against the Sixers.

76ERS-WIZARDS INJURY REPORT

On the Sunday evening injury report, the 76ers listed Joel Embiid (left knee soreness) as questionable.

The Wizards will again be without Johnny Davis (left calf strain), Ryan Rollins (right knee strain), Landry Shamet (right rib sprain), and Delon Wright (left knee sprain). Daniel Gafford (right hip contusion) is questionable.

FRIDAY’S KEY PERFORMANCES

Joel Embiid

In 36 minutes against Atlanta, Embiid went for a game-high 38 points (12-24 fg, 1-3 3fg, 13-15 ft) with 14 rebounds, three assists, one steal, and a game-high four blocked shots.

Tyrese Maxey

Maxey scored 16 of his 30 points (8-18 fg, 4-8 3fg, 10-12 ft) in the fourth quarter.

Friday night was another seven assist-zero turnover outing for Maxey, his second straight and sixth game of the season with at least seven assists and no turnovers.

De’Anthony Melton

In 34 minutes of action, Melton tallied 15 points (6-13 fg, 2-7 3fg, 1-2 ft), six rebounds, five assists, a steal, and a block.

Tobias Harris

Harris posted 13 points (5-9 fg, 3-3 ft), eight rebounds, two assists, and one steal in his 34 minutes.

Kelly Oubre Jr.

In 23 minutes off the bench against the Hawks, Oubre Jr. added 11 points (4-9 fg, 1-4 3fg, 2-4 ft), three rebounds, one assist, a game-high two steals, and one block.

QUOTE TO NOTE

Kelly Oubre Jr. on handling NBA rotations…

"I try to be water. I’m 27, turning 28 [this past Saturday], man I have a lot in my tank though. I really want to hoop. I really want to help this team do well. I want to be up there with the guys and compete. Coach [Nick Nurse] is a genius though. He knows how to coach the game. He knows how to put people in the right places, so I trust him, and I just want to win. I’m here to win."

FOLLOW ALONG

Monday’s 76ers-Wizards contest is a 7 p.m. ET start in Philadelphia.

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

UNIFORMS