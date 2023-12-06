Armed with four days of rest - a pair of off days and a pair of practice days, a rarity in the NBA - the 76ers (12-7) are set to visit the Washington Wizards (3-16) Wednesday.

The Sixers will be seeking a bounce-back victory, after dropping two road games at New Orleans and at Boston last week.

The team was without two of the NBA’s top 15 scorers and assisters, Joel Embiid (illness) and Tyrese Maxey (illness), for its last outing Friday in Boston (Embiid also missed Wednesday’s contest versus the Pelicans), but the duo returned to practice following the weekend off.

As of Tuesday evening, defending MVP Embiid continues to lead the league in scoring (32.0 ppg), while Maxey is the 13th-highest scorer in the NBA (27.0 ppg).

Maxey is 14th in the NBA in assists (6.7 apg), and Embiid is 15th (6.6 apg).

Embiid is also fifth in the NBA in rebounding (11.3 rpg).

As a team, the Sixers are top five in the league in points per game (120.1), blocks per game (6.2), and steals per game (8.7). They hold the third-highest net rating (7.0) and second-highest offensive rating (119.8).

Following Wednesday’s meeting with the Wizards, the Sixers will host the Atlanta Hawks Friday, before a rematch with Washington Monday, also in South Philadelphia.

Additionally, the team expects Kelly Oubre Jr. to be cleared to play, after over three weeks sidelined (fractured rib).

Addressing media at Monday’s practice, Oubre discussed the emotional experience of watching from home as Maxey scored 50 points on Nov. 12:

“I had to go upstairs and shed a little tear,” Oubre reflected. “I was just blessed to see him perform.”

OPPONENT OUTLOOK

The Wizards (3-16) have dropped nine of their last 10, most recently losing a pair at Orlando on Wednesday, 139-120, and Friday, 130-125.

Kyle Kuzma led the way for Washington Friday, finishing with 27 points and six rebounds, shooting 10-for-18 from the field.

Kuzma is Washington’s leading scorer this season, averaging 23.6 points per game. Jordan Poole averages 17.2 points per game.

FRIDAY’S KEY PERFORMANCES

Patrick Beverley Beverley led the way for the Sixers Friday in scoring (26 pts, tying career-high), rebounds (8 reb), and assists (7 ast), plus two steals. He shot 10-for-15 from the field and 3-for-5 from long range.

De’Anthony Melton Melton added 21 points, four rebounds, two assists, a steal, and a block.

Robert Covington Covington scored a bench-high 18 points, shooting 4-for-9 overall, 3-for-6 from deep, and a perfect 7-for-7 from the line. He also grabbed five rebounds and a team-high five steals.



UNIFORMS

The Sixers are expected to wear their white Association Edition uniforms, while the Wizards are slated to wear their navy blue Statement Editions.

FOLLOW ALONG

Wednesday’s matchup is scheduled to tip at 7 p.m. ET.

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

