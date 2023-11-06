The 76ers (4-1) play another home game Monday night, with the Washington Wizards (1-4) in town. The Sixers seek their fifth straight victory since a one-point loss at Milwaukee in the season opener.

Tyrese Maxey turned 23 years old on Saturday, as the Sixers defeated the Phoenix Suns, 112-100. Maxey – currently averaging 26.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 6.6 assists per game – has been leaned on as a playmaker and leader in his fourth season, and has been up to the task.

“My work ethic is something I can lean on,” Maxey said. “[76ers veterans] know that my heart is pure. I want to win, at the end of the day. That’s the only objective I have.”

Maxey matched a career-high with 10 assists on his birthday.

The Sixers boast four players averaging 20-or-more points per game through the first five games, an NBA record per NBC Sports Philadelphia and SportRadar: Joel Embiid (29.4 ppg), Maxey (26.2 ppg), Kelly Oubre Jr. (21.0 ppg), and Tobias Harris (20.0 ppg).

The win over the Suns this past weekend marked the third straight game in which the Sixers had at least three 20-point scorers (Embiid, Oubre Jr., Maxey).

“It felt good,” Oubre Jr. said postgame. “Earlier game, of course. The preparation had to be earlier, but we’re ready. We love playing against the best, so I think the game plan was to go out there and compete, you know, and to see where we stack up and it was a great match up.”

OPPONENT OUTLOOK

The Wizards’ lone victory of the season was Oct. 28 against the Memphis Grizzlies (1-6).

Veteran Kyle Kuzma leads Washington in scoring at 22.8 points per game, while newcomers Jordan Poole (17.6 ppg) and Tyus Jones (10.8 ppg, 5.6 apg) start in the backcourt.

Monday is the third stop on a four-game road trip that began with losses in Atlanta and Miami, and concludes Wednesday in Charlotte. Their last game was Friday, with the full weekend off. Kuzma (22) and Poole (19) combined for 41 points in a seven-point loss to the Heat.

FOLLOW ALONG

Monday’s contest is a 7 p.m. ET start in Philadelphia.

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

UNIFORMS

Philadelphia is expected to wear their royal blue Icon Edition uniforms, with Washington in their white Association Edition uniforms.

SATURDAY’S KEY PERFORMANCES

Joel Embiid

In just three quarters against the Suns, Embiid tallied a team-high 26 points (9-18 fg, 3-3 3fg, 5-5 ft), game-high 11 rebounds, three assists, and one blocked shot in 31 minutes.

Kelly Oubre Jr.

In 35 minutes during his second consecutive start, Oubre Jr. dropped 25 points on 10-of-18 shooting, 3-for-7 from 3-point range, and 2-for-3 from the foul line.

Tyrese Maxey

Maxey finished the Phoenix game with 22 points (9-18 fg, 2-6 3fg, 2-2 ft), five rebounds, a game-high 10 assists, and a block in 36 minutes.

Tobias Harris

Harris notched his first double-double of the season and the 139th of his career with 18 points (7-10 fg, 4-4 ft) and 10 rebounds in 35 minutes of action.

This season, Harris is shooting a sparkling 64.9% from the field and 44.4% from beyond the arc.

QUOTE TO NOTE

76ers Head Coach Nick Nurse on what he’s learning about this team…