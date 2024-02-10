The 76ers (30-21), with new faces in the fold, are Washington-bound, seeking a regular season series sweep over the Wizards (9-42).

The Sixers will look to bounce back after a hard-fought opener to their back-to-back Friday, falling 127-121 to the Atlanta Hawks (23-29).

The Wizards are also facing the second night of a back-to-back, after losing in Boston Friday, 133-129.

Friday night marked Sixer debuts for both Buddy Hield and Cam Payne, after both were acquired during Thursday’s trade deadline. Hield and Payne each scored 20 points in their respective debuts.

“I’m just happy to be a Sixer,” Hield said postgame. “I’ve been watching the Sixers my whole life. I’m just happy to be here, happy to be in this city.”

Friday’s performance marked Hield’s 37th double-figure performance of the season, and his sixth 20-plus point outing.

“We feel like we got the best player (Buddy Hield) at the trade deadline that was traded,” Daryl Morey said Friday pregame. “We really like what he adds to the team.”

“We feel like our playoff rotation - with Buddy Hield - is right there with everyone,” Morey continued.

Though Tyrese Maxey (illness) missed Friday’s matchup, his new teammates each expressed their excitement to play with the first-time All-Star.

“I thought I was fast,” Payne said postgame. “But [Tyrese] is way faster than me… Shoutout to his first All-Star. He’s smiling all the time. I love that about him.”

Saturday’s visit with the Wizards is the first stop on a two-game trip for the Sixers, who will play at Cleveland (34-16) Monday.

OPPONENT OUTLOOK

The Wizards (9-42) are on a five-game skid, despite putting up an impressive effort Friday against Boston (No. 1 in the Eastern Conference, 40-12).

Six Wizards finished in double figures Friday, led by Deni Avdija’s 24-point, 11-rebound double-double. Corey Kispert scored a bench-high 24 points of his own, plus six rebounds, four assists, and three steals. Bilal Coulibaly added 21 points, eight rebounds, three assists, and two steals.

Kyle Kuzma leads Washington in scoring this season, averaging 21.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game. Jordan Poole has averaged 15.9 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game.

FRIDAY’S KEY PERFORMANCES

Kelly Oubre Jr. Oubre notched a 28-point (team-high), 12-rebound double-double in his team-high 40 minutes of play versus Atlanta.

Tobias Harris Harris finished with 21 points, six rebounds, and a team-high seven assists in his 39 minutes of play.

Buddy Hield In his Sixers debut, Hield totalled 20 points, four rebounds, and six assists in 39 minutes.

Cam Payne And in Payne’s debut, he finished with a season-high 20 points of his own, plus three rebounds, six assists, a block, and two steals.

Paul Reed Reed recorded a 12-point, 13-rebound double-double, shooting 5-for-9 overall in 31 minutes.



QUOTE TO NOTE

Buddy Hield on his daily inspiration:

"I came from The Bahamas. Nothing was given to me. So everything I have, I'm very appreciative of. To play on a big stage like this, it just brings joy to me, and my country. I have to represent myself, my family, and my country. There's always some kid in The Bahamas looking at me. Hopefully I can inspire him to be not me, but better than me. That's always my goal."

