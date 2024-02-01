The 76ers (29-17) end their season-long five-game road trip Thursday night in Utah against the Jazz (24-25). Following the Jazz game, the Sixers return home for a three-game homestand against Brooklyn, Dallas, and Golden State that begins Saturday night against the Nets.

The Sixers swept the series from the Jazz last season, but lost the opening game this time around, 120-109 in Philadelphia in early January. Lauri Markkanen posted 33 points and 13 rebounds.

At 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, the NBA will announce this year’s All-Star reserves as chosen by the league’s head coaches. Tyrese Maxey, vying for his first career All-Star selection, averages 25.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 6.6 assists per game. He finished second overall among guards in the player vote.

On the injury report, Maxey (ankle - three games) and fellow Sixers starters Nico Batum (hamstring) and De’Anthony Melton (back - nine games) were among the team’s inactives in a 119-107 loss to the Warriors on Tuesday. Marcus Morris Sr. (foot) and Robert Covington (knee) also missed the contest, which was the second half of a back-to-back after playing in Portland the night before.

“I think so. We’re close with him,” 76ers head coach Nick Nurse said - prior to tipoff against the Warriors - of Maxey’s potential to play in Utah. “I was hoping he was going to make it tonight. When he didn’t play last night, we thought we’d have him tonight, but it didn’t work out that way. I would imagine when he gets a couple more days, he should be ready to go.”

Joel Embiid (knee) returned to the lineup after a two-game absence, but exited with four minutes remaining when Golden State’s Jonathan Kuminga landed on his left knee.

Tobias Harris led the Sixers with 26 points and 10 rebounds, while Stephen Curry dropped a game-high 37 points with eight 3-pointers for the Warriors.

Furkan Korkmaz and Jaden Springer combined to score 29 points off the Sixers’ bench. Korkmaz’s 19 points represent a new season-high, and Springer added a game-high four steals in 21 minutes.

OPPONENT OUTLOOK

Utah (24-25) just wrapped up their own season-long road trip, a six-gamer, Tuesday in New York. The Knicks defeated the Jazz, 118-103, behind 33 points from Donte DiVincenzo (career-high nine 3-pointers). Collin Sexton led the Jazz with 22 points and seven assists.

Seven-footer Lauri Markkanen posts a team-leading 23.5 points and 8.7 rebounds per contest, while shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc on eight attempts per game.

The Jazz had won 14 of their past 20 games before the loss to the Knicks.

TUESDAY’S KEY PERFORMANCES

Tobias Harris

In 38 minutes of action, Harris notched the game’s lone double-double in San Francisco with a team-high 26 points (10-18 fg, 2-4 3fg, 4-4 ft) and a game-high 10 rebounds.

Furkan Korkmaz

In 22 minutes as a reserve, Korkmaz scored his season-high 19 points on 6-of-8 shooting, 5-for-6 from deep, and 2-for-3 from the foul line.

Kelly Oubre Jr.

Oubre Jr. added 15 points and six rebounds in 35 minutes against the Warriors.

QUOTE TO NOTE

Tobias Harris on the importance of getting and staying healthy as a group…

“Yeah, as a group we do. And on top of that, we also just have to figure out ways - in the midst of all that - to get victories and close out games. We still have enough talent and capabilities to get that done.”

FOLLOW ALONG

Thursday night’s game is a 10:00 p.m. ET start in Utah.

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia, TNT

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

