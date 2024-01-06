The 76ers (23-11) have a chance to bounce back quickly Saturday, hosting the Utah Jazz (16-20) on the second night of a back-to-back.

The Sixers fell 128-92, to the New York Knicks (20-15) Friday in South Philadelphia.

Nick Nurse appreciates the quick turnaround opportunity.

“We’re going to have to tie our shoes pretty tight, and get back out there, and fight tomorrow,” Nurse said postgame Friday.

As of Friday night, the Sixers hold the No. 3 spot in the Eastern Conference, 1.5 games behind the No. 2 Bucks (25-10). The Celtics (27-7) remain first overall.

Joel Embiid, who notched yet another 30-point, 10-rebound double-double Friday, continues to lead the NBA in scoring, averaging 34.6 points per game. The reigning MVP is fifth in the NBA in rebounds per game (11.8 rpg).

Tyrese Maxey is the 14th-highest scorer in the NBA this season thus far, averaging a career-high 26.0 points per game.

Both Embiid and Maxey were featured in the first returns for NBA All-Star voting, which were released on Thursday afternoon.

In the absence of De’Anthony Melton (lumbar spine soreness), Friday’s starting lineup featured Embiid, Maxey, Tobias Harris (who exited the contest early due to left ankle soreness), Nico Batum, and Kelly Oubre Jr.

OPPONENT OUTLOOK

Utah will also face the latter half of a back-to-back Saturday, after falling to the Celtics (27-7), 126-97, Friday in Boston.

Lauri Markkanen was Utah’s leading scorer, finishing with 17 points, five rebounds, and five assists Friday. John Collins notched a 12-point, 11-rebound double-double, and Collin Sexton added 13 points, three assists, and three steals.

Despite Friday’s loss, the Jazz - sitting at No. 12 in the West - have won seven of their last 10 games.

Markkanen leads Utah in scoring (23.5 ppg) and rebounding (8.4 rpg) this season. Jordan Clarkson averages 17.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, and a team-high 5.2 assists per game.

FRIDAY’S KEY PERFORMANCES

Joel Embiid

Embiid recorded a 30-point, 10-rebound double-double, plus three assists, a steal, and three blocks in his 36 minutes of play Friday.

Tyrese Maxey

Maxey finished with 27 points, four rebounds, and a game-high nine assists Friday, plus two steals and a block in his 36 minutes.

Kelly Oubre Jr.

Oubre totalled 15 points, seven rebounds, an assist, and three blocks versus New York, shooting 6-for-12 overall and 3-for-6 from long range.

UNIFORMS

The Sixers are scheduled to wear their navy City Edition uniforms, while the Jazz will wear their white Association Edition uniforms.

FOLLOW ALONG

Saturday’s night’s contest is a 7:30 p.m. ET start in South Philadelphia.

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia