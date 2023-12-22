The 76ers (19-8) are back in action Friday, closing their three-game homestand by hosting the Toronto Raptors (11-16).

The Sixers enter Friday’s matchup on the heels of a statement 127-113 win over the Western Conference-leading Minnesota Timberwolves.

Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey combined for 86 points in the win (51 for Embiid, 35 for Maxey), marking the two highest scoring totals across the NBA in Wednesday’s action.

A close game throughout, the Sixers entered the fourth period with a 3-point edge over the Timberwolves, and finished the game with a 37-26 fourth quarter performance. Maxey scored 15 points in the fourth period alone.

“That’s our guy,” Embiid said of Maxey’s fourth quarter performance. “Fourth quarter, we know where the ball’s going to go. We’re going to go to Tyrese.”

Embiid continues to lead the league in scoring (35.1 ppg), while Maxey is 15th overall in scoring (26.1 ppg).

The Sixers are up 2-0 in their regular season series against Toronto. Philadelphia got its first win of the season against the Raptors on Oct. 28 in Toronto, 114-107, and won again in Philadelphia less than a week later, 114-99, on Nov 2.

Embiid and Maxey scored 34 points apiece in the first meeting between the two teams, with Kelly Oubre Jr. adding a bench-high 18 points. Embiid led the way in the Nov. 2 rematch, finishing with a 28-point, 13-rebound double-double, while Tobias Harris added 23 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and three steals.

As of Thursday evening, Nico Batum (right hamstring strain) is out for Friday’s matchup. De’Anthony Melton (left thigh contusion) is questionable, and Robert Covington (illness) is probable.

Following Friday’s matchup, the Sixers will depart on a four-game holiday road trip, tipping off in Miami on Christmas Night, with subsequent stops in Orlando, Houston, and Chicago to close their 2023 slate.

OPPONENT OUTLOOK

The Raptors (11-16) are 12th in the Eastern Conference, and have lost seven of their last 10 games.

Pascal Siakam leads Toronto in scoring this season, averaging 21.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game. Scottie Barnes is averaging 20.6 points, a team-high 9.2 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and team-highs in steals (1.5 spg) and blocks (1.3 spg) as well.

Barnes led the way for the Raptors in both of their meetings with the Sixers this season to date, scoring 24 points in each of the two matchups.

Christian Koloko (illness; respiratory issue) is out for Toronto Friday.

WEDNESDAY’S KEY PERFORMANCES

Joel Embiid

Embiid’s seventh career 50-plus point performance included 51 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, two steals, and a block. He shot 17-for-25 from the field and 17-for-18 from the foul line in his 36 minutes of play.

Tyrese Maxey

Maxey totalled 35 points and five assists, shooting 12-for-24 overall, 5-for-12 from deep, and a perfect 6-for-6 from the foul line in 37 minutes.

QUOTE TO NOTE

Embiid on Maxey’s All-Star case:

“He’s been consistent all season, carrying us, doing whatever it takes. And we’re winning. I think he deserves to be an All-Star, especially a starter.”

FOLLOW ALONG

Friday’s matchup is a 7:00 p.m. ET start in Philadelphia.

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

UNIFORMS