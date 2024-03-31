The 76ers (39-35) will meet the Toronto Raptors (23-50) for the fourth and final time this season Sunday in Toronto.

The Sixers will be closing a two game set away from home, after falling narrowly to the Cavaliers (45-29), 117-114, Friday in Cleveland.

The Sixers have won each of their first three meetings with the Raptors this season.

The first win came Oct. 28 in Toronto, as the Sixers took a 114-107 win to deliver Nick Nurse his first win as Sixers’ head coach against his former team.

Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid scored 34 points apiece in the victory. Maxey added six rebounds and seven assists, while Embiid contributed nine rebounds and eight assists to complete his line.

The second victory came less than a week later, a 114-99 win in South Philadelphia.

Embiid led the way in that matchup, notching a 28-point, 13-rebound double-double plus seven assists. Tobias Harris and Kelly Oubre Jr. added 23 points each in the victory.

The most recent Sixers’ win over Toronto came Dec. 22, also in Philadelphia, a 121-111 victory.

Maxey, Harris, and Embiid all scored 30-plus in that win. Maxey finished with 33 points, four rebounds, and 10 assists. Harris recorded 33 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists, while Embiid was just an assist shy of a triple-double (31 pts, 10 reb, 9 ast, 2 stl, 4 blk).

Following Friday’s game, Maxey reflected on the success he’s had in Toronto over the course of his first four NBA seasons:

“Game 6 [of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Round 1] when we beat them and advanced - that was fun. And then of course, I had a career high there early in the season last year. Those two moments. And we’ve had a lot of success, winning-wise. That’s the main thing, the biggest things. I like to win, and most of those games resulted in W’s.”

Maxey scored 44 points in his aforementioned then-career-high game at Toronto on Oct. 28, 2022. His last outing on Canadian soil was his 34-point performance exactly one year later, Oct. 28, 2023.

76ERS-RAPTORS INJURY REPORT

Embiid (left knee meniscus procedure), De’Anthony Melton (back; lumbar spine bone stress), and Robert Covington (left knee bone bruise) remain out for the Sixers.

Ochai Agbaji (right hip contusion), Scottie Barnes (left hand fracture - fifth metacarpal), Chris Boucher (right knee partial MCL tear), D.J. Carton (right ankle sprain), Jakob Poeltl (left hand fifth finger torn ligament), Jontay Porter (personal reasons), and Immanuel Quickley (return to competition reconditioning) are all out for Toronto. RJ Barrett (return to competition reconditioning) and Mouhamadou Gueye (illness) are questionable.

OPPONENT OUTLOOK

The Raptors (23-50) will be well-rested when the Sixers come to town, with three days off since their last competitive run Wednesday versus New York. The Knicks won that contest, 145-101. Rookie Gradey Dick was Toronto’s leading scorer against New York, finishing with 23 points on 10-for-18 shooting and 3-for-6 shooting from deep.

Toronto has lost its last 12 outings, winless since March 3 against Charlotte.

New Raptor R.J. Barrett leads his team in scoring this season, averaging 20.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game.

FRIDAY’S TOP PERFORMANCES

Lowry scored a team-high (and his new scoring high as a 76er) 23 points Friday, plus three rebounds and six assists. He shot 7-for-12 overall and 4-for-8 from long range.

Tobias Harris

Harris added 21 points including 4-for-9 shooting from deep, seven rebounds, and two assists.

Tyrese Maxey

Maxey notched a 16-point, 11-assist double-double, plus two rebounds and two steals in 42 minutes of play.

QUOTE TO NOTE

Maxey on Lowry’s wide-ranging abilities:

“He chooses to be a facilitator, get the team going, and get guys in the right spots. But we know who Kyle Lowry is, and we know what he’s capable of. It’s good to have that.”

FOLLOW ALONG

Sunday’s contest is set for 6:00 p.m. EDT in Toronto.

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

UNIFORMS