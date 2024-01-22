Currently riding a five-game winning streak, the 76ers (28-13) return home to take on the San Antonio Spurs (8-34) in a Monday matchup.

With their 28-13 record exactly halfway through their regular season slate, the Sixers are just a half-game back of the Milwaukee Bucks (29-13) for second place in the Eastern Conference. The Spurs are 15th in the West, looking up at the rest of their conference.

The second game between the Sixers and Spurs is scheduled for April 7 in San Antonio.

Philadelphia captured a pair of road victories against conference opponents this past weekend: Friday in Orlando (124-109) and Saturday in Charlotte (97-89).

“A 16-point fourth quarter, defensively, you could notice the difference in our energy level in that last quarter,” 76ers Head Coach Nick Nurse said postgame Saturday. “I thought Tobias [Harris] really sparked us there as well. Finally, somebody was scoring and we got some transition buckets. I was happy with our loose-ball recovery tonight - we started knocking a few guys, diving on the floor, picking them up. So it was not a thing of beauty, but it was hard-fought and the result is what we’re after.”

Joel Embiid, who extended his franchise record for consecutive 30-point games to 20 against the Hornets, currently holds career-best averages of 35.0 points (1st NBA) and 5.9 assists - plus 11.4 rebounds - per game.

Following the Spurs game, the Sixers head out on a five-game road trip with stops in Indiana, Denver, Portland, Golden State, and Utah.

OPPONENT OUTLOOK: WEMBANYAMA AND THE SPURS

The Spurs are 8-34 (.190) on the season. Five of their eight wins took place away from home, including a 131-127 victory over the Washington Wizards in their most recent game on Saturday.

Monday in Philadelphia marks the end of their current five-game road trip, ahead of a seven-game homestand. Then, after hosting the Cavaliers on Feb. 3, the Spurs will embark on their annual “Rodeo Road Trip.” As their home arena hosts the Stock Show and Rodeo, they will play nine straight away games from Feb. 7 through Feb. 27.

San Antonio dished out a season-high 38 assists against Washington, and also matched a season-high with 10 blocked shots. Three 20-point scorers for the Spurs included Jeremy Sochan (23 points) and Devin Vassell (21 points), but it was rookie No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama who led the way with 24 points on 10-of-21 shooting, 2-for-5 from 3-point range, and 2-for-4 from the foul line. The 7-foot-4, 210-pound Wembanyama added eight rebounds, four assists, and a game-high six blocked shots in 28 minutes, but also committed six turnovers.

Wembanyama - who turned 20 years old on Jan. 4 - averages a team-high 19.9 points, 10.1 rebounds, and NBA-leading 3.2 blocks in 28.5 minutes per contest. He scored a season-high 38 points at Phoenix on Nov. 2, and recorded a season-high eight blocks on Nov. 18 versus Memphis.

Tre Jones (5.4 apg) tallied 11 points, eight rebounds, a game-high 12 assists, and three steals in the win over the Wizards.

SATURDAY’S KEY PERFORMANCES

Joel Embiid

In just under 37 minutes against the Hornets, Embiid put up a game-high 33 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, and three blocked shots.

Tobias Harris

Harris scored 15 of his 21 points in the second half, including 10 in the fourth quarter. He added five rebounds and six assists in 36 minutes.

Tyrese Maxey

Maxey played a game-high 42 minutes in Charlotte and finished with 16 points, three rebounds, a game-high eight assists, and two steals. He did not commit a turnover.

Nicolas Batum/Danuel House Jr.

Both players scored nine points, with Batum doing so in 29 minutes as a starter and House Jr. in 27 minutes off the bench.

QUOTE TO NOTE

House Jr. after another shorthanded victory…

“Everybody here has been stepping up at key moments and key times to help the team. We started the year very deep, so if your number gets called, step up and give us your all.”

The Sixers played without De’Anthony Melton (back), Patrick Beverley (illness), Mo Bamba (knee), Robert Covington (knee), and Jaden Springer (ankle).

FOLLOW ALONG

Monday’s contest is a 7 p.m. ET start in Philadelphia.

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBA TV

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

