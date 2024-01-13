The Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Sacramento Kings, 112-93, snapping a three-game losing streak. Philadelphia holds a 7-3 (.700) record against the Western Conference, tied for the second-best winning percentage among Eastern Conference teams.
TOBIAS HARRIS scored a season-high 37 points on 14-of-25 shooting, marking his second 30-point game in as many nights (third this season). It is the first time in his NBA career that he's reached the 30-point mark in consecutive games (Stathead).
Over his last five games dating back to Dec. 30, Harris is averaging 21.8 points on 51.2 percent shooting and 7.0 rebounds.
Harris scored 23 points on 8-for-12 shooting in the first half, marking the second time this season he’s scored at least 23 points in a single half (24, first half on Dec. 22 vs. TOR).
"Like I always say, he does it in a lot of ways," said 76ers Head Coach Nick Nurse. "I thought he got some transition, I thought he got some touches around the basket on some good screening from guys. He certainly made a good amount of one-on-one buckets, as well. He can score a variety of ways and I think he used all of them tonight."
TYRESE MAXEY finished with 21 points to go along with three steals and two blocked shots, representing the first time in his NBA career that he's produced at least 20 points, two steals, and two blocks.
In 10 games against Western Conference teams this season, Maxey is averaging 27.9 points on 45.1 percent shooting, which ranks fifth among all Eastern players (NBA.com/stats).
NICOLAS BATUM tied a season high with 14 points, including a perfect 4-of-4 mark from beyond the arc. It is the fourth time in his career that he has shot 100 percent from three with at least four makes from deep (Stathead).
Since the 2019-20 season, Batum is one of eight 76ers to go without a miss from three with at least four attempts (Stathead).
NEXT UP: The 76ers will host the Houston Rockets on Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, at 1 p.m., airing on NBA TV and on the radio on 97.5 The Fanatic. The 76ers defeated the Rockets 131-127 back on Dec. 29.