After a pair of exciting road performances, the 76ers (1-1) will play the home opener of their 2023-24 campaign Sunday, hosting the Portland Trail Blazers (0-2) at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The Sixers opened the first back-to-back of their season Saturday in Toronto, taking a 114-107 victory - Nick Nurse’s first win as head coach of his new club.

“K-9 (Kelly Oubre) said it right before the game, when we ran out: ‘We’re going to win this for Coach,’” Tyrese Maxey (34 pts, 6 reb, 7 ast) said postgame. “It’s just ironic that we’re playing [the Raptors] in the second game of the year. So it was good for [Nurse]. Many more to come though - many more.”

Maxey and Joel Embiid shone in the win, combining for 68 points (an even 34 each) in their second outing of the season.

The two-game road trip marked a great start for Maxey, who scored 31 points Thursday in Milwaukee, as both a scorer and primary ball handler. Over the course of the trip, the fourth-year Sixer shared 15 assists and gave up just one turnover.

Headed into his third game of the season, Maxey is averaging team-highs in both scoring (32.5 ppg) and sharing (7.5 apg).

Sunday’s date with Portland marks the start of a season-long five-game homestand, featuring subsequent visits from the Raptors, Suns, Wizards, and Celtics.

Sunday’s home opener is a 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff.

Saturday’s Key Performances:

Joel Embiid

Embiid finished with 34 points, eight rebounds, eight assists, a steal, and two blocks in 34 minutes. He shot 14-for-21 from the field and 5-for-6 from the foul line.

Tyrese Maxey

In his team-high 40 minutes of play, Maxey totalled 34 points, six rebounds, and seven assists, shooting 12-for-20 overall and 7-for-9 from long range, making all three of his free throw attempts.

Kelly Oubre Jr.

Oubre led the Sixers’ bench unit for the second time in as many opportunities, recording 18 points, five rebounds, two assists, and three steals in 28 minutes.

Tobias Harris

Harris added 15 points, two rebounds, two assists, two steals, and two blocks in 35 minutes of play.

Quote to Note:

Tyrese Maxey on his developing bond with Nick Nurse:

“I just really appreciate him. He’s been on me about being aggressive, being myself. When you have a coach that’s behind you - he’s really behind me, he’s really been pushing me to be myself, be aggressive, and try to lead this team, all I can do is appreciate him.”

Opponent Outlook:

The Trail Blazers dropped their first pair of games of the season, at the LA Clippers, Wednesday 123-111, and hosting Orlando Friday, 102-97.

In his early days as a Trail Blazer, Malcolm Brogdon has averaged a team-best 19.0 points per game, while fellow newcomer Deandre Ayton has averaged a team-best 13.5 rebounds per game.

As of Friday, Anfernee Simons is expected to miss four to six weeks (thumb surgery). Simons averaged a career-best 21.1 points per game in the 2022-23 season.

Portland’s roster boasts No. 3 overall pick Scoot Henderson.

Follow Along Sunday (7:30 p.m. ET):

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia