After a pair of exciting road performances, the 76ers (1-1) will play the home opener of their 2023-24 campaign Sunday, hosting the Portland Trail Blazers (0-2) at 7:30 p.m. ET.
The Sixers opened the first back-to-back of their season Saturday in Toronto, taking a 114-107 victory - Nick Nurse’s first win as head coach of his new club.
“K-9 (Kelly Oubre) said it right before the game, when we ran out: ‘We’re going to win this for Coach,’” Tyrese Maxey (34 pts, 6 reb, 7 ast) said postgame. “It’s just ironic that we’re playing [the Raptors] in the second game of the year. So it was good for [Nurse]. Many more to come though - many more.”
Maxey and Joel Embiid shone in the win, combining for 68 points (an even 34 each) in their second outing of the season.
The two-game road trip marked a great start for Maxey, who scored 31 points Thursday in Milwaukee, as both a scorer and primary ball handler. Over the course of the trip, the fourth-year Sixer shared 15 assists and gave up just one turnover.
Headed into his third game of the season, Maxey is averaging team-highs in both scoring (32.5 ppg) and sharing (7.5 apg).
Sunday’s date with Portland marks the start of a season-long five-game homestand, featuring subsequent visits from the Raptors, Suns, Wizards, and Celtics.
Saturday’s Key Performances:
Joel Embiid
- Embiid finished with 34 points, eight rebounds, eight assists, a steal, and two blocks in 34 minutes. He shot 14-for-21 from the field and 5-for-6 from the foul line.
Tyrese Maxey
- In his team-high 40 minutes of play, Maxey totalled 34 points, six rebounds, and seven assists, shooting 12-for-20 overall and 7-for-9 from long range, making all three of his free throw attempts.
Kelly Oubre Jr.
- Oubre led the Sixers’ bench unit for the second time in as many opportunities, recording 18 points, five rebounds, two assists, and three steals in 28 minutes.
Tobias Harris
- Harris added 15 points, two rebounds, two assists, two steals, and two blocks in 35 minutes of play.
Quote to Note:
Tyrese Maxey on his developing bond with Nick Nurse:
“I just really appreciate him. He’s been on me about being aggressive, being myself. When you have a coach that’s behind you - he’s really behind me, he’s really been pushing me to be myself, be aggressive, and try to lead this team, all I can do is appreciate him.”
Opponent Outlook:
The Trail Blazers dropped their first pair of games of the season, at the LA Clippers, Wednesday 123-111, and hosting Orlando Friday, 102-97.
In his early days as a Trail Blazer, Malcolm Brogdon has averaged a team-best 19.0 points per game, while fellow newcomer Deandre Ayton has averaged a team-best 13.5 rebounds per game.
As of Friday, Anfernee Simons is expected to miss four to six weeks (thumb surgery). Simons averaged a career-best 21.1 points per game in the 2022-23 season.
Portland’s roster boasts No. 3 overall pick Scoot Henderson.
