The 76ers (29-15) seek the first win of their five-game road trip on Monday against the Portland Trail Blazers (13-33). The Sixers won the first meeting in Philadelphia on Oct. 29 by a final score of 126-98.

The rematch marks the front end of a road back-to-back for the Sixers, who will visit Golden State on Tuesday. The Blazers, meanwhile, will be playing their second game in as many nights after falling to the Chicago Bulls on Sunday.

The Sixers trailed the Nuggets by only two points at halftime after shooting 67% from the field, and then took an 88-86 lead into the fourth quarter against the fully-loaded defending champions.

“Give them credit,” Denver head coach Michael Malone said between the final two quarters. “They’ve come out very aggressive from the jump ball. I think we got up early and thought it was going to be an easy night with all their guys out, and it hasn’t been.”

The Nuggets outscored Philadelphia 25-17 in the fourth quarter for a 111-105 victory.

"They did a good job, they obviously fought,” Nick Nurse said of his shorthanded Sixers. “I thought we played pretty physical, made some mistakes early on [Jamal] Murray, but cleaned most of those up. We really were creating good shots the entire game, we just had a little stretch where about three of them went in-and-out from pretty close range, and that probably ends up being the difference in the game."

Paul Reed posted a new career-high 30 points and became the first 76er to post 30-plus points and 13-plus rebounds while playing at Denver since Chris Webber in Dec. 2005.

"It felt good,” Reed said. “It felt like, at the end of the day, going out there and trying to win. Got to do whatever it takes to try and win, that was my mindset tonight."

After the Portland and Golden State back-to-back, the final stop on this Sixers’ road trip is Utah on Thursday, before tipping off a three-game homestand (BKN, DAL, GSW) on Saturday evening.

OPPONENT OUTLOOK

Portland enters the second night of their home back-to-back with a 13-33 record after the 104-96 loss to Chicago.

Jerami Grant led all scorers with 24 points in defeat, while Deandre Ayton notched a 22-point (one shy of his season high), 12-rebound double-double in defeat. Malcolm Brogdon added 16 points, six rebounds, six assists, and two steals for the Blazers.

Grant and Anfernee Simons are their leading scorers, with both players averaging more than 20 points per contest. Ayton averages double-digit rebounds.

Damian Lillard makes his return to Portland as a member of the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday.

76ERS-TRAIL BLAZERS INJURY REPORT

Shaedon Sharpe (lower abdominal strain), Moses Brown (left wrist fracture), and Robert Williams III (right knee ligament tear) were the Portland inactives a night ago.

For the Sixers, De’Anthony Melton (back; lumbar spine stress response), Robert Covington (left knee bone bruise), and Kenneth Lofton Jr. (personal reasons) remain out. The team listed Joel Embiid (left knee soreness), Tobias Harris (illness), and Tyrese Maxey (left ankle sprain) each as questionable on the injury report entering gameday morning.

SATURDAY’S KEY PERFORMANCES

Paul Reed

In 42 minutes against the Nuggets during his career-best outing, Reed finished with a game-high 30 points (14-21 fg, 2-4 3fg) and season-high 13 rebounds, plus a pair of steals.

Kelly Oubre Jr.

Oubre Jr. posted 25 points (9-17 fg, 1-4 3fg, 6-7 ft), five rebounds, four assists, and two blocked shots in 40 minutes of action.

Pat Beverley

For his first double-double of the season, Beverley tallied 17 points (6-12 fg, 1-3 3fg, 4-4 ft) and a season-high 11 assists in 36 minutes as the team’s starting point guard in the absence of Tyrese Maxey (ankle).

Marcus Morris Sr.

Morris Sr. started in Denver and scored all 17 of his points in the first half of what marked his return to the lineup from a foot injury. He shot 7-for-16 overall in the contest.

QUOTE(S) TO NOTE

On Paul Reed…

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic:

“We don’t need to talk about Joel Embiid, not just because he didn’t play, but because I think Paul Reed played really good for them and we need to give him credit. He was fighting, he attacked the glass, he shot the ball really well.”

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Nick Nurse:

"Paul Reed was really good. He was really confident, taking everything that was available to him and absolutely looking at the basket on everything. They are probably not going to guard him that much at the 3-point line, so he ends up knocking a couple down and made some good, tough finishes and made a few jump shots. And, again, just took everything that was given to him."

FOLLOW ALONG

Monday night’s game is a 10 p.m. ET start in Portland.

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBA TV

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

UNIFORMS