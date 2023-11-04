The 76ers (3-1) will seek their fourth straight victory Saturday, hosting the Phoenix Suns (2-3) to mark the midpoint of Philadelphia’s five-game homestand.

The Sixers made a strong impression last time out, notching a 114-99 victory over the Raptors (2-4) Thursday, marking their second win over Toronto this week.

“This is the City of Brotherly Love, and the fans are amazing,” Kelly Oubre Jr. (23 pts, 5 reb) said following his second home win, and first start, as a 76er. “Best fanbase that I’ve played for. It makes you go out there and give it your all. Even if you get tired, it makes you go into that reserve tank.”

As new (and returning) Sixers Robert Covington, K.J. Martin, Marcus Morris Sr. and Nic Batum continue to acclimate to their new squad, Covington and Martin made brief debuts in their new threads in Thursday’s game’s final minute.

“New guys come through in the trade and we embraced them,” Tobias Harris (23 pts, 7 reb, 3 ast, 3 stl) said postgame. “We let them know that this is a home for them, and that we have a goal and we have a mission. We got great guys who came over.”

Oubre agrees.

“These guys are very proactive in getting better, and learning the system,” the first-year 76er and ninth-year NBA veteran said of his new teammates. “I think they’re transitioning well.”

Newcomer Nic Batum is out (personal reasons) Saturday.

Following Saturday’s matchup, the Sixers will close their homestand hosting the Wizards (1-3) Monday and Celtics (4-0) Wednesday.

OPPONENT OUTLOOK

Led by 13-time All-Star Kevin Durant and three-time All-Star Devin Booker, the Suns (2-3) visit Philadelphia on the heels of dropping a two-game set versus San Antonio.

Booker led the way for Phoenix in Thursday’s 132-121 loss to the Spurs, notching a 31-point, 13-assist double-double and nine rebounds. Durant added 28 points and six boards, but the team fell short against rookie phenom Victor Wembanyama’s 38-point, 10-rebound, two-assist, two-block performance.

Bradley Beal has yet to make his debut for Phoenix, and remains out for Saturday’s matchup (low back spasms). Devin Booker is questionable (left ankle sprain), and Damion Lee is also out (right meniscus surgery).

FOLLOW ALONG

Saturday’s game is a 1 p.m. ET start in Philadelphia.

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

UNIFORMS

Philadelphia is set to debut their 2023-24 City Edition uniforms, while the Suns will wear their white Association uniforms.

SUNDAY’S KEY PERFORMANCES

Joel Embiid

Embiid finished with a team-high 28 points and a team-high 13 rebounds, plus seven assists in his 35 minutes of play versus Toronto.

Tobias Harris

Harris added 23 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and three steals in his 40 minutes of play, shooting 10-for-17 overall.

Kelly Oubre Jr.

In his first start with the team, Oubre totalled 23 points, five rebounds, and a steal, shooting an efficient 8-for-13 from the field and 5-for-6 from long range. Oubre’s shooting season is off to a hot start, shooting 52.9% overall and 45.5% from deep in his first four outings.



Tyrese Maxey

The Eastern Conference Player of the Week finished with 18 points, four assists, and two steals in his fourth game of his fourth season. Maxey is shooting 48.6% from the field and 50.0% from long range to start the year. His 27.3 points per game mark the 11th-highest scoring average in the NBA thus far.



QUOTE TO NOTE

Furkan Korkmaz, immediately following Thursday’s win: