The 76ers (38-30) have set out on a four-game road trip, marking the beginning of a stretch in which nine of their next 11 games will be played on the road.

That journey begins in Phoenix Wednesday, visiting the Suns (39-29).

The Sixers last faced the Suns on Nov. 4 in Philadelphia, when they took a 112-100 victory behind a 26-point, 11-rebound double-double from Joel Embiid, 25 points from Kelly Oubre Jr., and a 22-point, 10-assist double-double from Tyrese Maxey.

Maxey was Philadelphia’s leader in its most recent outing, a 98-91 win over the Miami Heat (37-31) Monday at home.

Maxey notched his third consecutive 30-point outing in the win.

“I feel pretty good,” Maxey (30 pts, 8 reb, 10 ast) said postgame. “I know we needed this game. Everybody kind of knew that, and we went out there and showed it.”

“Guys fought their tails off, and went out there and were extremely aggressive, offensively and defensively. I think we had a great gameplan, and went out there and executed.”

Following Wednesday’s meeting with Phoenix, the Sixers will visit the Lakers (37-32) Friday, Clippers (42-25) Sunday, and close their trip versus the Kings (39-28) Monday.

As of Tuesday evening, the 76ers hold the No. 6 spot in the Eastern Conference, 2.0 games behind the No. 5 Magic (40-28), and 3.0 games behind the No. 4 Knicks (41-27).

OPPONENT OUTLOOK

Phoenix (39-29) lost its most recent outing, 140-129, at Milwaukee Sunday.

Bradley Beal led the Suns in scoring, finishing with 28 points, four rebounds, and seven assists. Grayson Allen added 25 points (including six 3-pointers), three rebounds, and eight assists. Devin Booker scored 23 points, plus nine rebounds and six assists. The Bucks limited Kevin Durant to 11 points and nine rebounds, four assists, three steals, and two blocks.

Durant leads Phoenix in scoring this season, averaging 27.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 5.4 assists. Booker averages 27.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 6.9 assists, while Beal contributes 18.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game.

As of Tuesday evening, the Suns hold the No. 8 spot in the Western Conference, tied record-wise with the No. 7 Mavericks.

76ERS/SUNS INJURY REPORT

Tobias Harris (right ankle sprain) is questionable Wednesday. The Sixers will be without Joel Embiid (left knee meniscus procedure), De’Anthony Melton (back, lumbar spine stress response), Robert Covington (left knee bone bruise), and Kai Jones (right hamstring strain) in Phoenix.

Damion Lee (right meniscus surgery) and Josh Okogie (lower abdominal strain) are out for Phoenix, while Bol Bol (right ankle sprain) is probable.

MONDAY’S TOP PERFORMANCES

Tyrese Maxey

Maxey finished two rebounds shy of his first career triple-double, finishing with 30 points, eight rebounds, 10 assists, a steal, and a block, finishing at a game-best +22.

Kelly Oubre Jr.

Oubre notched a 22-point, 11-rebound double-double, plus three assists and five blocks. He shot 10-for-19 from the field in his 39 minutes of play.

Lowry scored 16 points on 6-for-12 shooting and 3-for-5 shooting from long range, plus four rebounds, an assist, two steals, and a block in his 35 minutes of play.

QUOTE TO NOTE

Maxey on his team maintaining its next-man-up mentality:

“Guys just have to be adaptable. It’s been good for us. I think guys are playing extremely hard. Shoutout to KJ (Martin), he came in and played hard today. Mo Bamba and P[aul] Reed were really good today. Nico (Batum), what he did defensively tonight was special. He completely took Duncan Robinson out of the game, and that was great.”

