The rolling 76ers (45-35) will play their penultimate regular season game of the 2023-24 campaign Friday, hosting the Orlando Magic (46-34).

The Sixers are seeking their seventh straight victory, and a regular season series sweep over the Magic.

Philadelphia won both meetings this season thus far on the road in Orlando - a 112-92 victory on Dec. 27, and a 124-109 victory on Jan. 19.

Tyrese Maxey led the way for the Sixers in scoring in the first matchup, finishing with 23 points, six rebounds, and two assists. Tobias Harris and De’Anthony Melton added 22 points each in the win.

Joel Embiid was the Sixers’ scoring leader in the second meeting, recording 36 points, seven rebounds, two assists, and four steals in 31 minutes. Maxey added 32 points, three rebounds, five assists, and three steals.

Melton also returned to the lineup Tuesday after being away since Feb. 28 (back). Melton finished with five points, three rebounds, three assists, and two steals in his 16 minutes off the bench.

Nick Nurse was happy to have Melton back in the fold:

“Options are always good, depth is always good, versatility is always good. He gives us some of that. And he’s certainly got some experience, that’s the main thing. I’m trying to be, and remain optimistic, that he’s going to keep progressing forward.”

As of Thursday evening, the Sixers hold the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference, while Orlando holds No 5. The Sixers are 1.0 games behind the No. 6 Pacers (46-36) (with the Pacers tied record-wise with the No. 5 Magic).

OPPONENT OUTLOOK

The Magic (46-34) will look to snap a two-game skid, after dropping the first two games in their road trip at Houston and at Milwaukee.

Cole Anthony was Orlando’s leading scorer in its most recent outing at Milwaukee (a 117-99 loss) Wednesday, finishing with 23 points, four rebounds, and four assists in his 33 minutes off the bench.

First-time All-Star Paolo Banchero finished with 20 points, six rebounds, and six assists Wednesday.

“They’re good,” Nurse said of Orlando after Thursday’s practice. “They’ve got athletes, and size, and length. The coaching staff does a good job.”

Banchero leads the Magic in scoring this season, averaging 22.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game.

PLAYOFF IMPLICATIONS

The Sixers will finish the season between the No. 5 and No. 8 seeds (inclusive) in the Eastern Conference.

76ERS-MAGIC INJURY REPORT

Franz Wagner (right ankle sprain) is questionable for Friday’s matchup.

TUESDAY’S TOP PERFORMANCES

Joel Embiid

Embiid notched a 37-point, 11-rebound double-double, plus eight assists, three steals, and two blocks in 36 minutes. He shot 12-for-22 from the field, 4-for-9 from long range, and 9-for-10 from the foul line.

Hield scored a bench-high 18 points, plus six rebounds. He shot 6-for-12 from the field and 5-for-9 from deep.

Oubre recorded 17 points, three rebounds, and three blocks in 29 minutes of play.

Tobias Harris

Harris notched a 15-point, 12-rebound double-double, plus four assists and a block in 28 minutes.

QUOTE TO NOTE

76ers Head Coach Nick Nurse on Friday’s showdown with the Magic…

“We’re going to certainly give everything we’ve got tomorrow night to get the win. We’re playing it as a playoff-type game for sure. Mentality - we need to win. I’m happy with a lot of the growth. The competitive nature with which we’re playing. The execution keeps getting better. We’ve got to maximize our potential with this team, and we’re headed in the right direction.”

FOLLOW ALONG

Friday is a 7 p.m. EDT start in South Philadelphia.

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

UNIFORMS