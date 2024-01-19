The 76ers (26-13) - winners of three straight - face another back-to-back situation this weekend that begins with a visit to the Orlando Magic (22-19) on Friday night. From there, they’ll head to Charlotte to play the Hornets on Saturday.

The two-game road set arrives on the heels of a successful home back-to-back for the Sixers against Houston and Denver. Joel Embiid scored 41 points in each victory, including Tuesday night’s 126-121 triumph over the defending NBA-champion Nuggets. The Sixers shot 56.6 percent (43-76 fg) from the field and 48.4 percent (15-31 3fg) from beyond the arc against Denver.

Embiid - who extended his streak of consecutive 30-point games to 18 - did not play in the first meeting between Philadelphia and Orlando, a 112-92 Sixers’ road win on Dec. 27. The MVP missed the road trip with an ankle sprain.

The final game of the season series between the two teams is not until April 12 in Philadelphia.

Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris, and De’Anthony Melton all scored 20-plus points in the first game at Orlando. Paul Reed notched his lone double-double of the season thus far with 15 points, 10 rebounds, and three blocks. Marcus Morris Sr. (14 points) and Patrick Beverley (10 points) both reached double figures scoring off the bench.

On the most recent episode of the 76ers Insiders podcast, 2003 NBA Sixth Man of the Year and first-year 76ers assistant coach Bobby Jackson discussed what he has noticed about Beverley, Morris Sr., and the rest of the Sixers' reserves:

"Being ready to play, and that's probably the toughest part of the job coming off the bench,” Jackson said. “Bringing energy and effort every single minute that you step on the floor and not taking your job lightly.

"And understanding that this is a personnel league, right? Knowing guys' strengths and weaknesses, but also making sure your game is tight - and you work on it - so once your number's called, you can go out and be successful."

Philadelphia sits third in the Eastern Conference, just one game back of the Milwaukee Bucks (28-13) for second.

OPPONENT OUTLOOK

The Magic (22-19) currently occupy the No. 8 spot in the East, but have dropped eight of their past 12 games, beginning with the late December loss to the Sixers. Their four wins during that span, however, include two against the fifth-place New York Knicks and one over the Nuggets in Denver.

Orlando just completed a four-game road trip on Wednesday in Atlanta. After defeating the Knicks at The Garden on Monday, the Magic fell to the Hawks on Dejounte Murray’s 17-foot buzzer beater. Paolo Banchero had just tied the game, 104-104, on a 3-pointer with 9.2 seconds remaining. Both players scored 26 points.

Banchero leads the Magic across the board with season averages of 22.9 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per contest. Franz Wagner is not far behind, posting 20.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 3.9 assists on average, but remains out with an ankle injury.

76ERS-MAGIC INJURY REPORT

Franz Wagner (right ankle sprain) will miss his eighth consecutive contest for the Magic, and teammate Gary Harris will miss his 10th game - and 15th overall - due to a right calf strain.

Mo Bamba (right knee inflammation), Robert Covington (left knee inflammation), De’Anthony Melton (back; lumbar spine stress response) remain out for the Sixers. Jaden Springer is questionable due to right ankle tendinitis.

TUESDAY’S TOP PERFORMANCES

Joel Embiid

In the showdown against Jokić and the Nuggets, Embiid finished with 41 points (13-22 fg, 3-6 3fg, 12-15 ft), seven rebounds, 10 assists, and one blocked shot in 39 minutes.

Tyrese Maxey

In 43 minutes of action, Maxey posted 25 points (9-20 fg, 4-9 3fg, 3-7 ft), five rebounds, nine assists, and two steals.

Tobias Harris

On an efficient 8-of-10 shooting (2-4 3fg, 6-6 ft), Harris played a major role in the win over Denver with 24 points, five rebounds, four assists, one steal, and two blocks in 38 minutes.

QUOTE TO NOTE

Denver’s Nikola Jokić on the competition between him and Joel Embiid…

"Yes, of course, he’s a really good player. I mean, he’s historic right now. Averaging 30-something points every night. And that’s extremely hard to do every night. But I’m not playing against him, I'm playing against Philadelphia. It was a good matchup."

FOLLOW ALONG

Friday night’s game is a 7 p.m. ET start in Orlando.

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

UNIFORMS

The visiting Sixers will wear their white Association Edition uniforms, while the Magic sport their blue Classic Edition throwback uniforms that replicate their look from 1998-2003.