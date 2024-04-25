The 76ers (0-2) and New York Knicks (2-0) resume play Thursday, with the Sixers taking their home floor for the first time in the best-of-seven series. Game 3 of the first-round matchup between the No. 2 Knicks and No. 7 Sixers is at 7:30 p.m. EDT (NBC Sports Philadelphia, TNT / TRUTV, and 97.5 The Fanatic) in Philadelphia.

"Well, again, it's a long series,” 76ers Head Coach Nick Nurse said Monday in the immediate aftermath of a hectic 104-101 Game 2 loss at New York. “[We’re] looking at how we can play better, and we're going to get back home.”

Nurse speaks from experience. His 2019 championship run with Toronto included the Raptors facing a 2-0 deficit to Milwaukee in the Eastern Conference Finals. They won the series with four consecutive victories.

"I did briefly mention it,” Nurse said of his comeback experience following Wednesday’s practice at the Penn Medicine Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex. “Like, 'I've been here before, let's go.' We've played probably well enough to win both games, to be honest, but we didn't. It's a long series. I've been here before. It's really doable. All that kind of stuff, but just got to dial in on one right now.”

The Knicks rallied Monday for the three-point win after trailing 101-96 with 47.3 seconds remaining. A Jalen Brunson corner three preceded a Josh Hart steal and Donte DiVincenzo’s go-ahead triple with 13.1 seconds left. The NBA ruled Tuesday afternoon that fouls should have been called on both Brunson and Hart during the turnover sequence.

MAXEY MOST IMPROVED

The NBA also announced Tuesday that first-time All-Star Tyrese Maxey is the 2023-24 Kia NBA Most Improved Player.

Maxey - who averaged career highs in points (25.9), rebounds (3.7), assists (6.2), and steals (1.0) per game during his fourth NBA season - is the second 76er ever to earn the award, joining 1994-95 recipient Dana Barros.

“Congratulations, Tyrese! The Most Improved Player award is a testament to your incredible work ethic including countless early mornings in the gym perfecting your craft,” Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey said. “Your journey to All-Star in just your fourth season is inspirational to everyone who watches you play. Your dedication to continuous improvement and excellence has you on the path from MIP to MVP.”

OPPONENT OUTLOOK

Jalen Brunson scored a team-high 24 points for the Knicks in Game 2, but was limited to 8-for-29 shooting from the field (1-6 3fg), bringing him to 29% shooting (16-55 fg) for the series. Brunson led the Knicks to a 50-32 regular season record with 28.7 points (4th NBA) and 6.7 assists per game, shooting 40.1% from 3-point range on nearly seven attempts per contest.

Donte DiVincenzo - also a 40.1% shooter from deep during the regular season - added 19 points (5-10 fg, 4-8 3fg, 5-5 ft) for New York. DiVincenzo was third in the NBA in made threes this season with a franchise-record 283, trailing only Stephen Curry (357) and Luka Dončić (284).

Josh Hart scored 19 of his 21 points (7-16 fg, 4-7 3fg, 3-4 ft) in the first half Monday, while collecting a game-high 15 rebounds in a full 48 minutes of action.

76ERS-KNICKS INJURY REPORT

Philadelphia’s injury report includes Joel Embiid (left knee injury recovery) and De’Anthony Melton (back injury recovery) as questionable, and Robert Covington (left knee bone bruise) as out.

"He practiced today,” Nick Nurse said of Melton Wednesday afternoon. “There's a chance that he can possibly be available [Thursday].”

New York’s Mitchell Robinson (left ankle injury management) is questionable. Julius Randle (right shoulder surgery) is out for the season.

MONDAY’S TOP PERFORMANCES

Tyrese Maxey

In 44 minutes of Game 2 action, Maxey scored a game-high 35 points (12-22 fg, 5-11 3fg, 6-6 ft), plus nine rebounds and a game-high 10 assists for his first-career playoff double-double.

Joel Embiid

Embiid delivered 34 points (12-29 fg, 2-9 3fg, 8-12 ft), 10 rebounds, six assists, and a block in 39 minutes of play.

Across 41 minutes, Harris posted 10 points (4-11 fg, 2-5 3fg), nine rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block.

QUOTE TO NOTE

De’Anthony Melton on this Sixers team’s ceiling and his motivation to get healthy…

“I feel like when this team is fully healthy, and we've got everybody going, I feel like we're the best team in the league.”

FOLLOW ALONG

Game 3 Thursday is a 7:30 p.m. EDT start in South Philadelphia.

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia, TNT / TRUTV

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

