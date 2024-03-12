The 76ers (36-28) are back in action in the big city Tuesday, meeting the New York Knicks (37-27) for a rematch of Sunday’s 79-73 Sixers’ win.

“That felt like a 90s game,” Kelly Oubre Jr. (18 pts, 10 reb, 3 ast, 3 stl) said immediately following the low-scoring affair. “Old school, straight East Coast basketball. Very defensive game - they were playing good defense as well, but we played a little bit better defense tonight.”

The Sixers’ efforts Tuesday will be aided by the return of an All-Star, as Tyrese Maxey has cleared concussion protocol and will be available to rejoin his teammates on the floor for the final regular season meeting between the Sixers and Knicks this season.

Maxey has not played since March 3, when the Sixers took a 120-116 victory at Dallas.

“It’ll be more physical, faster-paced, higher-scoring,” Oubre said of Tuesday’s rematch. “I don’t think we performed at our best tonight, but at the end of the day, guys stepped up. We’re going to do the same, but with Tyrese back.”

In his first All-Star season, Maxey has averaged 26.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game (all career-highs).

Following Tuesday’s meeting at Madison Square Garden, the Sixers will end their three-game trip Thursday at Milwaukee.

As of Monday evening, the Sixers hold the No. 6 spot in the Eastern Conference, 0.5 games behind the No. 5 Orlando Magic (37-28) and 1.0 games behind the No. 4 Knicks.

OPPONENT OUTLOOK

All-Star Jalen Brunson led New York Sunday, tallying 19 points, three rebounds, and a game-high eight assists. The Sixers held Brunson to shoot 6-for-22 from the floor and 1-for-9 from long range.

Donte DiVincenzo finished with 15 points, nine rebounds, three assists, and two steals versus Philadelphia. He shot 6-for-17 overall and 3-for-12 from long range.

Brunson leads the Knicks in scoring this season, averaging 27.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, and a team-high 6.5 assists per game.

New York is also shorthanded, as Julius Randle (right shoulder dislocation) has not appeared since Jan. 27, when New York faced Miami and recorded a 125-109 victory. OG Anunoby (right elbow surgery) has also been out since Jan. 27, but has been upgraded to questionable for Tuesday’s matchup.

SIXERS/KNICKS INJURY REPORT

Joel Embiid (left knee meniscus procedure), Robert Covington (left knee bone bruise), and De’Anthony Melton (lumbar spine bone stress) remain out Sunday for Philadelphia.

New York’s Randle and Mitchell Robinson (left ankle surgery) are also out, with Anunoby questionable.

SUNDAY’S KEY CONTRIBUTORS

Kelly Oubre Jr.

Oubre finished with a team-high 18 points Sunday, plus 10 rebounds, three assists, and three steals in 33 minutes of play.

Tobias Harris

Harris notched an 11-point, 12-rebound double-double, plus two assists and two steals in his team-high 38 minutes.

Buddy Hield

Hield totalled 16 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and a steal, shooting 6-for-9 from the field and 4-for-6 from deep in 26 minutes off the bench.

Paul Reed

Reed finished with 13 points, seven rebounds, and a game-high four blocks off the bench Sunday, shooting 5-for-8 from the field and 2-for-2 from long range in 28 minutes.

QUOTE TO NOTE

Oubre on Tuesday’s impending battle:

“Guys hit big shots, guys got big stops. We’ve got another one on Tuesday against these guys, and it’s going to be another dog fight.”

FOLLOW ALONG

Tuesday’s game is a 7:30 p.m. ET start in New York City.

Watch: TNT

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

